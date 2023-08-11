Liverpool are set to sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo if reports are to be believed and Harry Kane will be traveling to Germany on Friday for his medical test after Bayern Munich agreed a deal with Tottenham for the striker.

Caicedo was linked heavily with a move to Chelsea but it emerged late Thursday night that Liverpool have agreed a British-record transfer fee of £111m with Brighton for the 21-year-old defensive midfielder. Caicedo is now expected to travel to Liverpool on Friday for a medical, Sky Sports and Fabrizio Romano reported.

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal with Leeds United for Tyler Adams in which case they may not come back for Caicedo.

Kane to travel to Germany

Kane is scheduled to travel to Germany for a medical at Bayern Munich as the player is ready to move away from Tottenham.

Bayern and Tottenham on Thursday reportedly reached an agreement regarding the transfer of Kane — for a deal worth more than 100 million euros ($110 million).

Neither club has commented officially about reaching an agreement for Kane. Tottenham have previously said Kane wasn’t for sale, but have held talks with Bayern in recent weeks.

Kane, who is the second highest-scoring player in Premier League history with 213 goals, is entering the last year of his contract at Spurs and can leave as a free agent in 2024. It puts pressure on Tottenham to sell him this summer if the club is to get any money for their star player.

The three-time Premier League top scorer could be the key to revitalizing Bayern, which lacked a focused goal-scoring threat through the center last season after Robert Lewandowski left for Barcelona.

Neymar heading toward PSG exit

Neymar is headed for an exit from Paris Saint-Germain to follow his former teammate Lionel Messi away from the French champion in their turbulent summer. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that talks are moving toward Neymar leaving the club this month. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential negotiations.

The 31-year-old Brazil international was widely reported to have told PSG this week he wants to leave, just days before the team begins its French title defence. His expected preference is a return to Barcelona, which he left for a world-record fee of 222 million euros ($244 million) six years ago.

The Qatar-owned club is also dealing with uncertainty over Kylian Mbappé’s future at his hometown club.

New PSG coach Luis Enrique is expected to address the media Friday ahead of the team’s season opener against Lorient on Saturday.

Luis Enrique coached Neymar for some of the Brazilian’s peak years at Barcelona. A storied forward line of Messi, Neymar and Luis Suárez fired Barcelona to a treble-winning season of Champions League, La Liga and Spanish Cup in 2014-15.

Eight years later, it is unclear Luis Enrique sees Neymar as key to his plans in Paris despite Messi’s summer departure to Inter Miami and doubts about Mbappé.

Mbappé has been banished from first-team training in an open dispute with PSG over his wish to play out the final season of his contract and join Real Madrid as a free agent next year.

PSG have said they cannot let Mbappé leave for free and wants to sell him now if he will not extend his contract.

Though PSG accepted a world-record bid of 300 million euros ($330 million) for Mbappé from Al Hilal, the France star declined to meet the Saudi Arabian club’s officials in Paris.

The Saudi Pro League is also a possible destination for Neymar with state-backed clubs easily able to afford the transfer fee and salary he would command.

Barcelona used close to half of the sum it received for Neymar in 2017 to buy Ousmane Dembélé from Borussia Dortmund. The France forward is now being strongly linked this month to joining PSG — possibly replacing Neymar for a second time.

PSG also have signed Portugal forward Gonçalo Ramos on a one-year loan deal from Benfica with an option to buy outright.

Slonina joins Belgian team KAS Eupen on loan from Chelsea

United States goalkeeper Gaga Slonina joined Belgian team KAS Eupen on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea.

The 19-year-old Slonina didn’t play a competitive match for Chelsea in his first season at the club following his move from the Chicago Fire. But he made his senior international debut for the United States in a friendly against Serbia in January.

Chelsea recently signed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton.

Eupen are in fourth place in Belgium’s top league after two games.