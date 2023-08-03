Manchester City have reportedly agreed a fee of 90 million euros with RB Leipzig for Croatia international defender Josko Gvardiol. The news was reported by Sky and the BBC reported on Wednesday. The 21-year-old has played 87 times for the German club since moving from Dinamo Zagreb in 2021 and was part of the Croatia side that finished third at last year’s World Cup.

It is understood the left-footed player, rated as one of the best centre-backs in Europe, will fly to England for a medical later this week.

The deal, with no add-ons, will not make Gvardiol the world’s most-expensive defender, with Harry Maguire, who cost Manchester United £80 million (93 million euros, $101.5 million) in 2019, retaining that record.

Gvardiol, who has previously been linked with Chelsea and Tottenham, teams up with midfield compatriot Mateo Kovacic as a new arrival at the Etihad as manager Pep Guardiola makes changes following his side’s treble-winning campaign.

He joins an impressive roster of central defenders at City including Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte.

Brazilian winger Lucas Moura returns to Sao Paulo

Brazilian winger Lucas Moura, formerly of Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain, finalized a deal Wednesday to return to his boyhood team, Sao Paulo, the club said.

“Lucas is back!” Sao Paulo FC said in a statement, making the 30-year-old international the latest South American footballer to head home for a late-career swan song.

The winger, whose contract with Tottenham ended in June, will join Colombian forward James Rodriguez, 32, whose signing with Sao Paulo was announced Saturday.

Moura made his professional debut with Sao Paulo in 2010, winning the Copa Sudamericana with them two years later before heading to Europe for a decade.

Returning to the club “is a whirlwind of emotions,” he said in the statement.

“Just remembering everything I lived through here, coming back after all this time, it’s very exciting. I’m very happy.”

Sao Paulo transferred Moura to PSG in 2012 for a $53-million fee, the biggest at the time for a Brazilian team.

Biggest rumours

Manchester United could unveil Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund as a new signing at this weekend. The Premier League is currently working on finalising the contract work.

Juventus have an agreement in place with Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku for a three-year deal and a one-year extension. The Serie A club however prefers a swap deal with Chelsea involving striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Manchester full-back Joao Cancelo has apparently agreed personal terms with Barcelona. Manager Xavi wants to bring the player to the club.

Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on Goncalo Ramos, the Benfica and Portugal striker. Ramos has agreed to a contract till 2028 and PSG are willing to spend 80 million euros pls add-ons on the player.

With AFP inputs