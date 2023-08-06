The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga has taken a new turn as it has been reported that his current club Paris Saint-Germain is set to take the final decision on the attacker early next week. Mbappe, who is heavily linked with Real Madrid, has refused to sign a contract extension with PSG where his contract ends in 2024.

It has been reported that Mbappe has already struck a deal with Real Madrid and would move to the club after becoming a free agent in 2024. PSG, however, want to cash in on the player and don’t want him to leave for free.

Football transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that PSG will in the next week take a decision on Mbappe’s training and inclusion in matchdays.

“There were new rumours on Saturday that Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to bench or even exclude Kylian Mbappe from their squad for the first games of the new season; whilst also continuing their current plan of making the superstar train away from the main group of players,” Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing column.

“What I have been told is that a decision on how to proceed with Mbappe, with regard to training and including him in matchday squads, will be made early next week – probably on Monday.

“There is still tension between all parties involved as over recent days PSG tried to convince Mbappe to sign a new contract by including in the deal a specific sale clause for the summer of 2024; an offer the player once again rejected as the plan is still to leave for free next year.”

Mbappe is currently training away from the PSG main squad and also did not travel on the tour to Japan.

More rumours

Meanwhile, PSG and Benfica are in advanced talks regarding the striker Goncalo Ramos’ transfer to France. Both clubs are currently involved in sorting out the payment terms and the €80m deal for the striker was agreed days ago.

Arsenal and Brentford are set for a new round of talks over goalkeeper David Raya on Sunday. Meanwhile, Gunners goalkeeper Matt Turner has agreed to a move to Nottingham Forest which means Raya transfer is imminent.

Chelsea have made contact with US midfielder Tyler Adams’ representatives to get an idea of his demands. Adams is available for £20m and is being seen as a replacement for Moisés Caicedo in case Brighton & Hove Albion doesn’t agree to sell the 21-year-old midfielder.

Confirmed signings

Saturday was a busy day for Premier League clubs as three of them announced major signings.

Manchester United unveiled Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund ahead of their friendly game against RC Lens at Old Trafford. Atlanta will earn £64m plus £8m in add-ons for the striker.

Manchester City have completed the signing of Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol for £77.6m from RB Leipzig. The 21-year-old Gvardiol is regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world.

Chelsea have signed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion. As per reports, Chelsea will pay 25 million pounds ($31.87 million) for the player.

The Pride of London. pic.twitter.com/dNN6Jqtqei — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 5, 2023

Sanchez, who has made 87 Premier League appearances, has signed a seven-year contract with Chelsea.