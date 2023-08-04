Chelsea announced on Friday they had signed French international defender Axel Disasi from Monaco on a six-year contract. The centre-back, who has made 130 appearances in Ligue 1, has been capped four times by France and was part of their squad at last year’s World Cup.

“I am so happy to be here, at this big club,” said the 25-year-old. “I am really proud to be able to be a part of this great family, and I hope to achieve very big things here, to win titles.

“I will do everything I can to achieve those objectives. I am very ambitious. I can’t wait to feel the energy of the fans.”

Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said: “Axel has showcased his quality over several seasons in France and that has deservedly led to recognition on the international stage.

“He is ready to take the next step in his career and we are delighted that will be with Chelsea.”

New Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino is overhauling his squad following the club’s worst Premier League season in almost 30 years.

They open their new campaign at home to Liverpool on August 13.

Man City player joins Ajax

Manchester City starlet Carlos Borges has joined Ajax in a deal reportedly worth 14 million euros. City have inserted a buy-back clause in the deal and a 20% percent sell-on clause.

Ajax is delighted to announce the signing of Carlos Forbs 🇵🇹 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 3, 2023

The 19-year-old Borges scored 29 goals in 33 matches for Manchester City’s U21 side last season.

Latest rumours

Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has reportedly completed his medical tests at Chelsea. Brighton could make 20 million euros for Sanchez plus 5 million add-ons but the agreement is still not finalised.

Manchester United are being linked to more players as we inch closer to the start of the Premier League Season. The England club is apparently wanting to sign Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni or Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka.

Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol will undergo medical tests at Manchester City today. The club has already signed an agreement with RB Leipzig and a contract with the player will be signed after the medical.

Everton winger Demarai Gray is pushing for a move to Premier League club Fulham. He has not trained for three days and while he has an agreement with Fulham, the clubs are still to reach an agreement.

