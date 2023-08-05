Pep Guardiola has confirmed RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol is set to sign for Manchester City imminently after undergoing a medical with the treble winners on Friday. Guardiola’s side are understood to have agreed a fee of 90 million euros ($99 million) for the Croatia international.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield against Arsenal at Wembley, Guardiola said: “Regarding Gvardiol — what a beautiful surname he has — he’s doing a medical test.

“Everybody knows he’s here, and hopefully we can finish the deal in the next hours, the next days.”

Guardiola was also asked about the futures of Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva and made it clear he wants both to stay, especially after the departures of captain Ilkay Gundogan and winger Riyad Mahrez.

“Kyle and Bernardo, what can I say? They are so important for us,” said Guardiola.

Portugal playmaker Silva has been linked with Barcelona several times over the past 12 months, while England right-back Walker is reportedly a target for Bayern Munich.

US international Musah becomes Milan’s eighth summer signing

🗣️ Over to Yunus… His childhood ⚽

Returning to Italy 🇮🇹

His idols 🔴⚫

A message to the fans 💌 #ACMQuest #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/EGtFLiFMUa — AC Milan (@acmilan) August 4, 2023

American international midfielder Yunus Musah has become AC Milan’s eighth new recruit of the summer after moving from Valencia in Spain. The 20-year-old has signed a five-year deal worth a reported 20 million euros.

Musah has been with Valencia since 2019 but is no stranger to Italy having lived in the country until the age of 10.

At Milan, he will join American compatriot and fellow new signing Christian Pulisic who arrived this summer from Chelsea for 20 million euros.

Milan, who have sold Sandro Tonali to Newcastle for 64 million euros, have so far splashed out 109 million euros in new transfers in an effort to improve on their fourth-place finish in Serie A last season.

In addition to Musah and Pulisic, they have also recruited the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea, Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal and Tijjani Reijnders who arrived from AZ Alkmaar.

Latest rumours

The final chapter in the Harry Kane transfer saga is imminent. As per media reports in England, Bayern Munich have made a £86m final bid for the England captain to Tottenham. The German club is hoping to seal the deal this weekend but everything now depends on Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. The striker is ready for the move.

In case Kane moves to the Bundesliga, Tottenham would try to sign Canada and Ligue 1 striker Jonathan David. Lille could reportedly ask for €60m.

Manchester United could unveil their new signing striker Rasmus Hojlund on Saturday ahead of the friendly game against RC Lens at Old Trafford. The deal for the Atalanta striker is reportedly worth a £72m move.

Arsenal are hoping to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya in the coming days after submitting a bid for the player.

Switzerland and Bayern goalkeeper Yan Sommer is now close to joining Inter Milan in a €6m deal. He will have his medical on Monday.

Brazilian wonderkid Deivid Washington is close to joining Chelsea after a €20m bid was submitted to Santos. The 18-year-old striker has agreed to personal terms with Chelsea. The player will be loaned to Strasbourg after the deal is completed.

Xabi Alonso extends deal at Leverkusen to 2026

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has extended his contract by two years to 2026, the Bundesliga club announced. The former Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich player took over Leverkusen in the relegation places in October and took them to a sixth-place finish, alongside a run to the Europa League semi-finals.

Alonso’s performance at Leverkusen led to speculation he may be tempted away from the club to one of Europe’s bigger sides, but the new deal will keep him at the BayArena for the next three seasons.

The Spaniard thanked the club for “the trust Bayer have in me” and said there is “a great deal of closeness and understanding between those responsible for the club and me”.

“I see last season positively. But I want more, just like the club,” he continued. “We are continuing to work on this with determination.”

Leverkusen have already signed former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka this summer, but lost winger Moussa Diaby to Aston Villa.