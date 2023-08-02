Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez confirmed on Tuesday that Ousmane Dembele is poised to leave the Spanish giants after receiving an offer from Paris Saint-Germain, while Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mande has joined Saudi side Al Nassr FC.

Dembele, 26, was left on the bench on Tuesday as Barcelona wrapped up their North American pre-season tour with a 1-0 win over AC Milan in Las Vegas.

Afterward, Xavi told Spanish television that French international Dembele — who scored in last weekend’s victory over Real Madrid in Dallas — had been left out after informing Barcelona he wanted to leave.

“I will be very clear,” Hernandez said. “He has asked us that he wants to leave, he has been very direct, that he has a proposal from Paris Saint-Germain, that they have called him from there and here we cannot do anything. It is his personal decision.

“To me, it hurts me because I think we have taken great care of him here so that he is happy and content and continues to make a difference for us. But he says that he has this proposal and that he has decided to leave. That is why he has not played today.”

🎙️ Xavi: “Dembélé came and told me he wanted to leave. He has an offer from PSG that we cannot match.” pic.twitter.com/VHfeB065mj — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 2, 2023

Dembele, who joined Barcelona in 2017, has one year left on his contract with the La Liga giants.

Monaco swoop for Salisu as Disasi nears Chelsea move

Ghana centre-back Mohammed Salisu has joined Monaco on a five-year deal from Southampton, the Ligue 1 club said with France international Axel Disasi on the verge of signing for Chelsea.

The transfer fee for the 24-year-old Salisu is reported to be around 15 million euros ($16.5 million).

Salisu, who began his career at Spanish side Real Valladolid, was part of a Southampton team relegated from the Premier League last season.

He also played for his country at the World Cup in Qatar.

His arrival in the principality coincides with Disasi moving closer to completing a move to Chelsea, where he would be reunited with former Monaco team-mate Benoit Badiashile.

Chelsea are expected to confirm the signing of Disasi on Wednesday for a fee in the region of 45 million euros after the 25-year-old defender travelled to London for a medical.

Chelsea snap up teenager Ugochukwu from Rennes

Chelsea have signed teenage midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes on a seven-year contract. The France Under-19 international moves to Stamford Bridge for a reported fee of £23.5 million (27.3 million euros, $30 million) as the club continue their rebuild under new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Ugochukwu, 19, made his senior debut for Rennes in 2021 and went on to play 60 times for his boyhood club.

He follows Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson and Angelo Gabriel to west London, with defender Axel Disasi’s move from Monaco expected to be completed in the coming days.

Sadio Mane joins Ronaldo at Saudi side Al Nassr

Saudi side Al Nassr confirmed the signing of Bayern Munich striker Sadio Mane as the Senegal star prepares to team up with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. The twice African footballer of the year is the latest high profile player to join the cash-rich Saudi league.

“I’m really happy to be part of you guys, I can’t wait to see you,” Mane said in a video addressed to Al Nassr supporters on the club’s social media accounts.

Both clubs announced the transfer involving the former Liverpool star which German media estimated at around 30 million euros on a three-year deal with an annual salary for Mane of 40 million plus 10 million in results-based bonuses.

Marseille sign Senegal forward Ndiaye from Sheff Utd

Marseille completed the signing of Senegal international Iliman Ndiaye from Sheffield United for a reported fee of around 17 million euros ($18.6 million). The French-born 23-year-old forward will form part of a revamped Marseille attack with recent arrivals Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ismaila Sarr.

Former captain Dimitri Payet left the club last month and the future of Alexis Sanchez, whose contract ran out at the end of June, remains uncertain.

Ndiaye began his professional career at Sheffield United and rose to prominence over the past two seasons, scoring 14 goals in 46 games last term as the Blades secured promotion to the Premier League.

He turned down an extension with the English club in favour of a move to Marseille, after appearing for Senegal at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

With AFP inputs