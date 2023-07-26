From Bayern Munich being intent on signing Harry Kane and Kyle Walker from the Premier League to Nottingham Forest signing a striker from Manchester United, today’s transfers roundup include the latest signings and the hottest rumours from the world of football.

Nottingham Forest sign Anthony Elanga from Man Utd

Swedish international forward Anthony Elanga has signed for Nottingham Forest from Manchester United on a five-year permanent deal.

Elanga arrives in Nottingham for a fee believed to be in the region of £15 million (17.5 million euros, $19.3 million).

“What a privilege to sign for this historic football club! I’m honestly so happy and excited to be here, I haven’t stopped smiling! Thank you for the amazing welcome”, the player wrote on Twitter, which is being rebranded as ‘X’, following his transfer to the two-time European Cup winners.

Feeling the love from the Forest family already ❤️‍ @AnthonyElanga — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) July 25, 2023

The 21-year-old made 55 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions, scoring four goals but never became a first-team regular.

He joined the club’s academy aged 12 and made his senior debut in 2021.

Raul Jimenez joins Fulham

Wolves and Mexico striker Raul Jimenez has joined Premier League club Fulham for a fee of about £5m. The 32-year-old striker has signed a two-year deal with an option for a one-year extension.

Jimenez scored 57 goals in 166 games for Wolves in his five seasons at Molineux.

“One of the most iconic teams in the Premier League.” The first interview with our latest recruit is here: ⤵️ — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 25, 2023

“It’s really important for me to arrive here. I will try to do my best for the team, one of the most iconic teams in the Premier League,” Jimenez said. “I’m happy to be here and to play in this stadium, it’s a really good stadium, I like it here. I’m going to give my best to keep scoring goals in the Premier League.”

Pedro agrees contract renewal with Lazio

Pedro has signed a new deal with Lazio which will keep him with the Serie A club as they return to the Champions League next season.

Lazio announced on social media that the former Spain international would be staying without specifying the length of his new contract after his previous deal expired at the end of last month.

Italian media report that Pedro has signed a one-year contract with an option to extend until June 2025.

Pedro, 35, joined Lazio in 2021 after being released by local rivals Roma and last season was a key presence for a team which finished second in Serie A.

Marseille sign winger Ismaila Sarr from Watford

Marseille have announced the signing of 25-year-old Senegalese international Ismaila Sarr, further strengthening their front line following the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The winger is reported to have joined the French club on a five-year contract following a 13 million euro ($14.4 million) deal, although there was no official confirmation from Marseille.

It has been a busy summer transfer window so far for Marseille. In addition to Aubameyang, Sarr joins defender Renan Lodi and central midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, both signed from Atletico Madrid.

Guardiola says Man City to ‘fight’ for Kyle Walker

Manchester City will “fight” to stop Kyle Walker going to Bayern Munich, Pep Guardiola said, describing the defender as a key player for the team.

Walker started as a substitute in the Champions League final when City completed a historic treble last month, and the German champions are keen to bring him to Munich.

But ahead of City’s clash against Bayern in Tokyo on Wednesday, Guardiola insisted the 33-year-old was “an incredibly important player for us”.

Walker has “very specific qualities that are so difficult to find worldwide. I know we are in touch, both clubs,” Guardiola told reporters.

“We will fight for him, like I’m pretty sure Bayern (will). I don’t know how it is going to finish.”

Guardiola was bullish when asked if Walker would be considered for selection against Bayern, saying “of course, he’s our player”.

“We need the best players,” he said. “He’s our player and we hope he’s going to stay all the season with us, so why should he not play?”

Bayern still chasing Kanee

Another Premier League player on Bayern’s radar is Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

The German champions are said to be intent on securing the signing of England’s record scorer, whose contract with Spurs runs out in 2024.

Kane’s camp is believed to have approved the move, but Bayern need an agreement on a transfer fee with Tottenham to seal the deal.

Bayern technical director Marco Neppe and CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen remained in Europe rather than joining the team on their trip to Asia.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel opted for an enigmatic response when asked why, merely saying they were “doing something that is necessary for them to do in Munich to support us”.

Rumours

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Danish striker Rasmus Højlund. They will now make a bid for the player to Serie A club Atalanta.

Understand terms of Manchester United agreement with Rasmus Højlund and his camp on personal terms are now clear: five year deal, 2028 Told contract will include option for further year. Man United will bid this week but for right fee — not entertaining €90/100m ‘games’. pic.twitter.com/XPnOLcE595 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2023

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane is linked with a move to Al Nassr in the Saudi Arabia Pro League. The Senegalese is out of favour at the German club after a below par first season in 2022-23. The reports say that Sane has been in contact with Al Nassr but there is no offer on the table for Bayern.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is on the verge of signing for Al Ettifaq and could be a Saudi Pro League player by the end of this week.

Liverpool have also approached Championship club Southampton to sign 19-year-old Belgian defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia. Southampton however wants 50 million euros pounds for the player.

Nigerian and Villareal winger Samuel Chukwueze is close to signing for AC Milan. The 24-year-old is set to fly to Milan on Wednesday to complete his move.