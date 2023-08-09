Arsenal have been very busy in the summer transfer window signing players like Kai Havertz and Declan Rice and it seems like the Premier League club has caught another big fish. According to reports in England, Arsenal have agreed on a deal with Brentford for goalkeeper David Raya and the Spanish international will move before the start of the new season.

As per the Guardian, Arsenal will be paying £30m for the player who they have tried to sign since 2020. Raya will replace Matt Turner in the squad. Turner is set to move to Nottingham Forest for £30m.

Many expect that Raya could also become Arsenal’s No 1, replacing Aaron Ramsdale. Both goalkeepers are known for their ball-distribution skills.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have spent £240m so far in the ongoing transfer window.

Bayern to return for Kane

After Bayern Munich’s £86m Harry Kane bid was rejected by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, the German giants are now planning to return with an improved £94.6m (€110m) bid for the 30-year-old striker, Sky Sports reported.

Bayern are desperate to sign the England captain but Tottenham are in no mood to entertain any bid for Kane which means the latest bid could also be turned down.

It has also been reported that Kane is now ‘leaning’ towards staying with Spurs and even if he moves to Bayern, the decision has to be made before the English club’s first Premier League game against Brentford on 13 August, which leaves very little time for Bayern to sort out things.

Tottenham meanwhile have completed the signing of Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg. They have also acquired forward Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central. Both players have signed six year deals.

The left-footed centre-back Micky van de Ven has cost Spurs £34.5m.

Alejo Veliz is a 19-year-old striker who played for Argentina at the U20 World Cup earlier this year.

Newcastle buy England U21 player Livramento

Newcastle have bought England under-21 defender Tino Livramento from Southampton for a fee reported to be at least £30m ($38m). The Saudi Arabia-owned club, which returns to the Champions League next month, said the 20-year-old Livramento signed a five-year contract.

The price for Livramento has risen fivefold since he left Chelsea for Southampton two years ago.

In an impressive first full season in the Premier League, Livramento suffered a serious knee injury that kept him out for almost a year. Livramento returned toward the end of last season that ended in relegation for Southampton.

Great to have you on board, @tino_livramento! 👊 pic.twitter.com/nS5XsTeCp9 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 8, 2023

Juventus sign Facundo

Valencia centre-back Facundo Gonzalez has signed for Juventus for a reported fee of €3m. The 20-year-old Uruguyan has signed a contract till 2026 but he is expected to go out on loan in his first season.

More Rumours

Fabrizio Romano has reported on social media platform X that Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal have approached Atletico Madrid to take Joao Felix on a loan deal but the Spanish club has rejected the offer.

Atletico want to sell the striker who is wanting to move to Barcelona but nothing has worked out so far.

Al Hilal are also interested in the double signing of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar and midfielder Marco Verratti, french newspaper L’Equipe said.

Fabrizio Romano has also said that AS Roma are waiting for an answer from PSG after making an offer of a loan deal for midfielder Renato Sanches. PSG apparently are not convinced about the agreements of the deal and want to add a mandatory permanent move clause in the 25-year-old midfielder’s loan deal.