Football roundup: Mbappe guides PSG past Lyon; Lewandowski fires Barcelona to win
Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain romped to a 4-1 win away at Lyon on Sunday to leave their crisis-hit opponents bottom of Ligue 1.
Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain romped to a 4-1 win away at Lyon on Sunday to leave their crisis-hit opponents bottom of Ligue 1. Mbappe’s two goals in the first half sandwiched strikes by Achraf Hakimi and Marco Asensio as PSG produced a ruthless performance that augurs well for the rest of the season.
Corentin Tolisso pulled one back with a penalty for Lyon but the seven-time former French champions are enduring a miserable start to the campaign and are bottom with just one point from four games.
Laurent Blanc’s side prop up the division on goal difference behind last season’s runners-up Lens and Clermont.
Related Articles
PSG, meanwhile, are up to second, two points behind early league leaders Monaco, after a second straight win to follow draws in their opening two games.
Lyon are bottom after Clermont claimed their first point of the season earlier on Sunday, equalising late on to draw 2-2 at Toulouse.
There were also wins on Sunday for Le Havre, Lille and Nice.
Monaco went clear at the summit with a 3-0 win over Lens on Saturday.
Lewandowski fires Barca to win
Robert Lewandowski rolled home a late penalty to earn Barcelona a hard-fought 2-1 win at Osasuna in La Liga. The striker won the penalty when he was tugged back in the box by Alejandro Catena, who was sent off.
Barcelona took the lead through Jules Kounde’s header in the first half but Chimy Avila drilled the hosts level with less than 15 minutes remaining.
Xavi brought on new loan signings Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix in the second half as Barcelona, third, stayed on league leaders Real Madrid’s tail — they are two points behind their arch-rivals after four games.
The coach started 16-year-old Lamine Yamal on the right wing again after his impressive display last weekend and his first call up to the Spanish national team on Friday.
🗣 Words from our players and coach#OsasunaBarça pic.twitter.com/Q3XfJIWGDi
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 4, 2023
Girona climbed to second earlier Sunday after Portu’s late strike earned the Catalan side a 1-0 win against promoted side Las Palmas, 18th.
The winger returned to Girona from Getafe this summer and made a swift impact after being given his second ‘debut’ as a substitute.
Atletico Madrid’s game against Sevilla was called off because of expected torrential rain in the Spanish capital, although the predicted downpour did not materialise in the time the game was scheduled to take place.
League leaders Real Madrid beat Getafe 2-1 on Saturday with another late Jude Bellingham winner, maintaining their 100 percent start to the season.
Thuram stars as Inter join rivals Milan at Serie A summit
Marcus Thuram scored his first Serie A goal as Inter Milan thumped Fiorentina 4-0 and moved level with AC Milan at the top of Serie A. France forward Thuram opened the scoring midway through the first half and had a hand in two more strikes from Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu which helped continue Inter’s perfect start to the new season.
Inter host Milan, who have also won their first three matches, in the first derby of the season immediately after the international break.
Inter’s strike duo vs Fiorentina:
🇫🇷 Thuram • 1 goal, 1 assist
🇦🇷 Lautaro • 2 goals
Forming a fine partnership ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/Up0DL6FV9S
— Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) September 3, 2023
That match promises to be a blockbuster as both teams already look like strong contenders for the league title.
And Milan will be looking for revenge for a comprehensive defeat to their local rivals in last season’s Champions League semi-finals.
Juve stroll past Empoli
Juventus are two points behind the pace setters in third after their 2-0 win at bottom team Empoli, who are still pointless three weeks into the season.
Danilo opened the scoring in the 24th minute in Tuscany after confusion at a corner and Federico Chiesa ensured Juve of the points with his second of the campaign eight minutes from the end.
With AFP inputs
also read
Europa League draw: Liverpool get kind group, Brighton to face Ajax and Marseille
Europa League draw: Liverpool will play LASK of Austria, Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium and French Cup holders Toulouse in Group E.
Deadline Day transfers: Man City sign Matheus Nunes, Liverpool reject Saudi bid for Mohamed Salah
Liverpool reportedly turned down a £150 million offer from Saudi Arabia for Mohamed Salah in the hectic final hours before Friday's transfer deadline.
Premier League: Erling Haaland hat-trick takes Man City to top, Son treble inspires Spurs
Man City are two points clear at the top of the table as the only side with four wins from four games, but were again good enough for the victory without ever hitting top gear.