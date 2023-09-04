Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain romped to a 4-1 win away at Lyon on Sunday to leave their crisis-hit opponents bottom of Ligue 1. Mbappe’s two goals in the first half sandwiched strikes by Achraf Hakimi and Marco Asensio as PSG produced a ruthless performance that augurs well for the rest of the season.

Corentin Tolisso pulled one back with a penalty for Lyon but the seven-time former French champions are enduring a miserable start to the campaign and are bottom with just one point from four games.

Laurent Blanc’s side prop up the division on goal difference behind last season’s runners-up Lens and Clermont.

PSG, meanwhile, are up to second, two points behind early league leaders Monaco, after a second straight win to follow draws in their opening two games.

Lyon are bottom after Clermont claimed their first point of the season earlier on Sunday, equalising late on to draw 2-2 at Toulouse.

There were also wins on Sunday for Le Havre, Lille and Nice.

Monaco went clear at the summit with a 3-0 win over Lens on Saturday.

Lewandowski fires Barca to win

Robert Lewandowski rolled home a late penalty to earn Barcelona a hard-fought 2-1 win at Osasuna in La Liga. The striker won the penalty when he was tugged back in the box by Alejandro Catena, who was sent off.

Barcelona took the lead through Jules Kounde’s header in the first half but Chimy Avila drilled the hosts level with less than 15 minutes remaining.

Xavi brought on new loan signings Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix in the second half as Barcelona, third, stayed on league leaders Real Madrid’s tail — they are two points behind their arch-rivals after four games.

The coach started 16-year-old Lamine Yamal on the right wing again after his impressive display last weekend and his first call up to the Spanish national team on Friday.

🗣 Words from our players and coach#OsasunaBarça pic.twitter.com/Q3XfJIWGDi — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 4, 2023



Girona climbed to second earlier Sunday after Portu’s late strike earned the Catalan side a 1-0 win against promoted side Las Palmas, 18th.

The winger returned to Girona from Getafe this summer and made a swift impact after being given his second ‘debut’ as a substitute.

Atletico Madrid’s game against Sevilla was called off because of expected torrential rain in the Spanish capital, although the predicted downpour did not materialise in the time the game was scheduled to take place.

League leaders Real Madrid beat Getafe 2-1 on Saturday with another late Jude Bellingham winner, maintaining their 100 percent start to the season.

Thuram stars as Inter join rivals Milan at Serie A summit

Marcus Thuram scored his first Serie A goal as Inter Milan thumped Fiorentina 4-0 and moved level with AC Milan at the top of Serie A. France forward Thuram opened the scoring midway through the first half and had a hand in two more strikes from Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhanoglu which helped continue Inter’s perfect start to the new season.

Inter host Milan, who have also won their first three matches, in the first derby of the season immediately after the international break.

Inter’s strike duo vs Fiorentina: 🇫🇷 Thuram • 1 goal, 1 assist

🇦🇷 Lautaro • 2 goals Forming a fine partnership ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/Up0DL6FV9S — Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) September 3, 2023

That match promises to be a blockbuster as both teams already look like strong contenders for the league title.

And Milan will be looking for revenge for a comprehensive defeat to their local rivals in last season’s Champions League semi-finals.

Juve stroll past Empoli

Juventus are two points behind the pace setters in third after their 2-0 win at bottom team Empoli, who are still pointless three weeks into the season.

Danilo opened the scoring in the 24th minute in Tuscany after confusion at a corner and Federico Chiesa ensured Juve of the points with his second of the campaign eight minutes from the end.

