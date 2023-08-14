Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion, according to media reports on Sunday (August 13) which said the fee would be a British record. Sky Sports reported that Chelsea will pay 115 million pounds ($145.98 million), eclipsing the previous mark set when they bought Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for 106.8 million in January.

It added that Caicedo would sign an eight-year contract, with the Blues paying 100 million plus 15 million in add-ons.

Chelsea had to increase their bid for Caicedo several times but eventually clinched a deal after Liverpool had also reached an agreement with Brighton reported at 111 million pounds.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Kepa Arrizabalaga is on the brink of joining Real Madrid.

“With Kepa it is something that has happened very quick and it is a situation that is correct. He has permission to explore a different situation and we will see what happens with that one over the next 24 to 48 hours,” Pochettino said before Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at home in their first fixture of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

The goalkeeper is expected to join Real Madrid on loan after Thibaut Courtois an ACL injury this week.

Bayern don’t want Pavard to join Man Utd

Bayern Munich have reportedly rejected Manchester United’s bid for their French defender Benjamin Pavard.

“The Frenchman has been on Erik ten Hag’s shortlist and United have now made an official bid in an effort to bring him to the club, but have been rejected by Bayern,” Sky Germany said.

“United are keen to bring Pavard to the club in an effort to boost their defensive ranks for the new Premier League season as Harry Maguire edges nearer to joining West Ham.

“Pavard has already held talks with United and the two clubs will need to find a suitable fee for the 27-year-old before the transfer window closes on Friday, September 1.

“The player is reportedly open to moving to Old Trafford and has already agreed personal terms ahead of a potential transfer. However, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel signalled his intent is to keep hold of Pavard by starting the versatile full-back in Saturday’s German Super Cup defeat to Red Bull Leipzig.”

Spurs not interested in Lukaku

As per Football.London, Tottenham are not interested in signing Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku. While it was reported in Italy that Spurs want Lukaku to replace Harry Kane who has joined Bayern Munich, the new report says otherwise.

Kane moved to Bayern Munich in a deal worth £100m last week.

Mbappe could sign a new deal at PSG

For a very long time, it was felt that Kylian Mbappe would leave Paris Saint-Germain for free next year after refusing to sign an extension. The player who only has one year left on his contract was pushed out to train with the reserve squad after he refused to enter negotiations with PSG but it ha snow has been reported by The Telegraph that both the player and the club are ready to sign a new deal.

Mbappe was reinstated into the first team on Sunday by PSG and now the report says a new contract with a release clause could be agreed upon soon

“PSG had offered Mbappe a new contract which included a guaranteed sale clause next year, allowing him to leave for a fixed amount. The 24-year-old even refused to enter into negotiations but the fact that a breakthrough has now been made suggests a new deal with a release clause is now the most likely outcome and talks are set to resume,” The Telegraph report said.

Neymar close to joining Al Hilal

Neymar who still has three years left on his contract at PSG is inching closer to join Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal after it was reported that both clubs have begun negotiations.

Al Hilal are preparing formal documents to be checked on Monday in order to get Neymar Jr deal done 🚨🔵🇧🇷 #Neymar Player already approved the move, two year contract — lawyers will be on it. Al Hilal already booked medical tests; waiting for Ney’s camp final green light. pic.twitter.com/EH9VZgeodX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2023

Fabrizio Romano has reported that the move has also been approved by Neymar.

With agency inputs