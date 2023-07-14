The football transfers market continues to move at a breakneck pace. Chelsea and US midfielder Christian Pulisic joined Italian giants AC Milan on Thursday. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich officials are in England to talk to Tottenham Hotspur about striker Harry Kane.

After struggling for playing time in his fourth season with Chelsea, Pulisic finalised a four-year contract with US-owned AC Milan. The 24-year-old American midfielder and forward, who joined Chelsea after four seasons with Borussia Dortmund, scored 26 goals in 145 games with the Blues and won a Champions League medal in 2021. But after netting 19 Premier League goals in his first three seasons he had just one in 2022-23 — none in 20 matches after 8 October. He made just two starts after 5 January.

“I haven’t gotten the opportunities I’ve wanted in recent years and haven’t reached the level that I want to be at, and this is a great opportunity for me to do that,” Pulisic said during an online news conference with US media.

Considered the top American player with 25 goals in 60 international appearances, Pulisic was sidelined by a string of injuries and didn’t live up to expectations at Chelsea. He left the London club with a year left on his contract. His deal with Milan includes a team option for 2027-28.

Pulisic is the second Chelsea player to leave for Milan this month after Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Pulisic will also be reunited with former Chelsea teammates Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori at Milan.

Pulisic will take Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s No. 11 shirt. The former Sweden international retired after last season.

Other confirmed transfers from Thursday include former Manchester United midfielder Ashley Young moving from Aston Villa to Everton on a free transfer.

Liverpool’s 21-year-old defender Sepp van den Berg has joined Bundesliga club FSV Mainz 05 on loan.

Lyon midfielder Romain Faivre has joined Premier League club AFC Bournemouth on a long-term deal but will spend the upcoming season at Ligue 1 club FC Lorient.

Romain Faivre signed on a long-term deal from Lyon and will spend the 2023/24 campaign on loan at FC Lorient.

Bayern officials in London

Bayern Munich chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen held talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy on Thursday, Sky Sports reported. The Bundesliga giants want to prise strike Harry Kane out of England but the talks did not lead to any deal. It has been reported that Spurs would continue to persuade Kane to stay at the club and he is expected to join the team on the pre-season tour to Australia.

Onana to Utd almost done

Goalkeeper Andre Onana is close to joining Manchester United from Inter Milan, football journalist and transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted on Friday.

“Manchester United and Inter are closing in on final details of the deal,” he wrote.

André Onana on his final dinner in Milano. Manchester United and Inter are closing in on final details of the deal. All parties expect Onana to become new Man United player in the next hours.

Galatasaray have approached Manchester United to sign Fred. Opening proposal already submitted — rejected by Man United, transfer fee was below expectations. Fred will leave United this summer as Saudi clubs, Fulham and more Premier League clubs are already working on it.

Romano has also shared that Turkey club Galatasaray submitted a bid to United for midfielder Fred but it was rejected. He added that the Brazilian footballer will leave the club this summer.