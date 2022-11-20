The much-awaited FIFA World Cup 2022 will start in Qatar from Sunday onwards. 32 teams will be eyeing glory in this once-in-every-four-years football extravaganza.

The teams are hosts Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, the Netherlands, England, Iran, USA, Wales, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland, France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia, Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan, Belgium, Canada, Morocco, and Croatia, Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon, Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, and South Korea.

France is the defending champion, having won their second title in 2018 after defeating Croatia in the final. They will be aiming to defend their crown against a world-class competition offered by these aforementioned teams.

Interestingly, FIFA has allocated a whopping $440 million as prize money for the upcoming mega tournament starting in Qatar on November 20 and the winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will receive a prize money of $42 million which is almost 40 times more than what England got ($1.6 million) after winning the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Moreover, England’s prize money for winning the 2019 ODI World Cup ($4 million) is not even close to what the FIFA World Cup runner-up will get this year – $30 million.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Prize Money:

Winner – INR 344 crores ($42 million)

Runner Up- INR 245 crores ($30 million)

3rd Place – INR 220 crores ($27 million)

4th place – INR 204 crores ($25 million)

5th – 8thplace – INR 138 crores ($17 million)

9th – 16th place – INR 106 crores ($13 million)

17th -32nd place – INR 74 crores ($9 million)

The 2022 FIFA World Cup marks the first time the Middle East is hosting the event. It is also the first time the World Cup is being held outside the typical June-July window, in order to avoid the desert heat during the summers in Qatar.

Eight stadiums across Qatar will be hosting the 64 matches of this tournament.

Qatar and Ecuador will lock horns in the campaign opener from 9:30 PM IST onwards. Matches throughout the tournament will take place at 12:30 AM, 3:30 PM, 6:30 PM, 9:30 PM IST as well and will be broadcasted live on Sports 18.

The Round of 16 from December 3 onwards will mark the beginning of the knockout stage of the tournament.

The quarterfinals will start from December 9 onwards, followed by the semifinals from December 14 onwards.

The title clash will take place on December 18 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail.

(With ANI inputs)

