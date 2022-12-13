Indian football team coach Igor Stimac was spot on with his prediction of four teams to qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. During the group stage on Sports18’s VISA Match Centre, Viacom18 sports expert Stimac predicted France, Croatia, Argentina and Morocco as his four semi-finalists.

Defending champions France defeated England 2-1 while Argentina pipped Netherlands in a penalty shootout after the score was tied 2-2 following 120 minutes of play. The two surprise entrants were Croatia and Morocco, who defeated giants Brazil and Portugal respectively to reach the last-four stages. Croatia got the better of five-time champions on penalties while Youssef En-Nesyri’s solitary goal booked Morocco’s historic berth.

“My predictions generally never go wrong. As I don’t like to guess but think with the combination of mind & heart! IDEMO Hrvatska!” said Stimac in his Twitter post.

Other experts on Sports18’s star-studded panel included Way Rooney and Luis Figo, who got one right in Argentina while France was one of the four teams that both Robert Pires and Sol Campbell got right in their forecast.

