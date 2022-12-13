Sports

FIFA World Cup: India coach Igor Stimac spot on with semi-finalists prediction; watch video

Viacom18 sports expert Igor Stimac predicted France, Croatia, Argentina and Morocco as his four semi-finalists earlier.

December 13, 2022
Igor Stimac accurately predicted Argentina, Croatia, Morocco and France as the four semi-finalists during group stages of the FIFA World Cup. Twtter/Igor Stimac

Indian football team coach Igor Stimac was spot on with his prediction of four teams to qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. During the group stage on Sports18’s VISA Match Centre, Viacom18 sports expert Stimac predicted France, Croatia, Argentina and Morocco as his four semi-finalists.

Defending champions France defeated England 2-1 while Argentina pipped Netherlands in a penalty shootout after the score was tied 2-2 following 120 minutes of play. The two surprise entrants were Croatia and Morocco, who defeated giants Brazil and Portugal respectively to reach the last-four stages. Croatia got the better of five-time champions on penalties while Youssef En-Nesyri’s solitary goal booked Morocco’s historic berth.

“My predictions generally never go wrong. As I don’t like to guess but think with the combination of mind & heart! IDEMO Hrvatska!” said Stimac in his Twitter post.

Other experts on Sports18’s star-studded panel included Way Rooney and Luis Figo, who got one right in Argentina while France was one of the four teams that both Robert Pires and Sol Campbell got right in their forecast.

Catch all the live action from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ semi-final fixture between Argentina and Croatia, 12:30 AM onwards, on December 14, 2022, Wednesday, LIVE & Exclusive on JioCinema, Sports18 – 1, Sports18 – 1 HD and Sports18 Khel

Updated Date: December 13, 2022 17:08:53 IST

