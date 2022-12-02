Sports

FIFA World Cup: Twitter stunned as Japan top Group E followed by Spain

Japan trumped Spain and Germany to finish at the top of Group E in FIFA World Cup 2022..

FP Trending December 02, 2022 13:07:36 IST
FIFA World Cup: Twitter stunned as Japan top Group E followed by Spain

Japan players celebrate after topping FIFA World Cup Group E. AP

On Thursday, Spain were crushed 2-1 by Japan, but the European nation still managed to advance to the round of 16. Amazingly, Japan emerged as the Group E topper on a crazy night that saw four-time winner Germany being eliminated. After defeating Germany in their initial game, Japan achieved another exciting victory and finished at the top of the “group of death”. It unquestionably marks one of the greatest successes for the country in the history of football.

FIFA World Cup: Fixtures | Results | Points Table | Squads | Records

Spain were in danger of being knocked out when Costa Rica took the lead in the game against Germany. However, the 2010 champions survived after Germany did them a favour by beating Costa Rica 4-2. Spain and Germany both finished with four points, but La Roja advanced to the next round riding on a better goal difference.

In the fixture against Japan, Spain took the lead early on thanks to a spectacular header from Alvaro Morata, but the Asian country dramatically recovered at the beginning of the second half. Similar to their incredible comeback against Germany, they emerged victorious courtesy of goals from Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka. Tanaka’s goal was very debatable since the referee used VAR to determine that Kaoru Mitoma had kept the ball in play. However, it got approval after a long check. In the later minutes, Spain struggled to generate chances against a determined Japanese defence because the Asian side was mindful that another goal would send them home.

The dramatic turn of fortunes among Group E teams stunned football enthusiasts on the internet. A Twitter user noted, “No one on earth predicted Japan topping a group with Germany and Spain and Morocco topping a group with Belgium and Croatia, this World Cup is one for the history books man.”

An overwhelmed Japanese fan stated, “So proud of Japan for beating Spain! I think Japan will be the only Asian country going into the knockout stage! Repping Asian soccer!”

Referring to the controversial VAR check, a person said in disbelief, “Woke up to find out Japan beat Spain because they kept the ball 1mm in play and that’s the most Anime shit I’ve ever heard.”

An individual sarcastically commented, “That’s some Shaolin soccer you were all playing over there.”

Another one explained, “Definitely, the world cup has a true definition now, it’s a global event. Can’t believe Japan qualified ahead of Germany and Morocco ahead of Spain. The dreamers.”

Here are some other reactions:

In their first knockout game, Japan will face Croatia on 5 December at the Al Janoub Stadium, while Spain will play Morocco at the Education City Stadium on 6 December.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 03, 2022 08:46:35 IST

TAGS:

also read

FIFA World Cup: Iran protests reach Qatar stadium; England, Netherlands clinch victories
Photos

FIFA World Cup: Iran protests reach Qatar stadium; England, Netherlands clinch victories

The Day 2 of the FIFA World Cup saw Iran fans and players staging protests against their government while England and Netherlands secured vital victories.

Watch: Japan fans remove garbage from stadium after FIFA World Cup 2022 opener
Football

Watch: Japan fans remove garbage from stadium after FIFA World Cup 2022 opener

The video of Japanese fans clearing the garbage in the stadium after FIFA World Cup 2022 has gone viral.

FIFA World Cup: 'Little wizard' Lionel Messi & Co. flunk as Argentina suffer massive Saudi Arabia upset
Football

FIFA World Cup: 'Little wizard' Lionel Messi & Co. flunk as Argentina suffer massive Saudi Arabia upset

Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi's Argentina, beating the two-time winners 2-1 in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history