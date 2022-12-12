Long before the 2022 FIFA World Cup began in Qatar, it was dubbed as one of a kind. It was the first time a country in the Middle East was hosting the event, and was also the first (and perhaps only) time the World Cup will be held in the winter. Then, there was all the controversy surrounding how Qatar was awarded the World Cup, and the conditions some of their workers had to face.

FIFA World Cup: Fixtures | Results | Points Table | Squads | Records

So, you kind of get why millions of eyeballs were trained on how this World Cup was going to unfold, right?

Among all of this, football, as it often does, has triumphed. The conversation, thus, in the past few days has been about the upsets caused, the late drama and goals, and how some unfancied outfits have shown they belong on this stage.

No team epitomises that more than Morocco, who were hardly given a chance by anyone. Yet, here they are, one win away from the biggest game any Moroccan footballer will ever play.

Read | Morocco’s journey to becoming first African team in World Cup semis

Much of their success has been built around a strong defensive foundation. They have lost several key players but have backed what is evidently their strength. They sit back and absorb pressure, which is not advisable against teams such as Belgium, Portugal and Spain. Morocco have won against each of those sides, though.

Their wingers track back and regularly complement their deep defensive block. More often than not, they have ten men behind the ball (including the keeper), and leave just a solitary forward up field to release the pressure. This tactic is fraught with danger, for when tiredness creeps in, players could lose track of their respective defensive zones. But because Morocco are one of the most energetic teams at this World Cup, it has worked a charm. That they are accustomed to this weather more than most has also helped them.

Morocco have conceded the least goals by a semi finalist in the last 4 FIFA World Cups. -4 Clean Sheets

3 goals conceded

5 goals conceded

5 goals conceded Africa’s Time to Shine#FIFAWorldCup|#MARPOR|#ENGFRA pic.twitter.com/8eXYr9JwD0 — FIFA World Cup Stats (@alimo_philip) December 11, 2022

Croatia, prima facie, might seem very similar, considering they have scored only six goals, four of which came against Canada. But their method of defending is vastly different. While Morocco are prone to packing their midfield and defensive zones with bodies, Croatia apply selective pressure. They don’t go hunting the ball as aggressively as Morocco but whenever they sense danger, they pounce.

This ploy only works because they have three excellent midfielders in Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic. Each of them is defensively and tactically sound, and knows when to press or drop back. They are also accomplished technically, meaning that whenever they turn over possession, they rarely give it back to the opposition instantly. Morocco, on the other hand seek a long diagonal or a ball over the top as soon as they win possession.

Livakovic: Endgame — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022

Argentina, who have looked shaky at times, might also seem a side that prioritizes defensive stability over attacking extravagance. But they are vastly different from Croatia and Morocco. Partly because their attacking patterns and defensive organization are different. But largely because they can call upon a certain Lionel Messi.

So far, the diminutive Argentine has been at the heart of everything good they have done. He has prized open defences, scored clutch penalties, and has laser-guided the ball into bottom corners. In fact, Argentina, seem a tad dependent on him and frequently look towards Messi when put under pressure.

All of the emotions… pic.twitter.com/55zBVmMf9h — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022

During extra time against the Netherlands, Argentina lacked any real threat, due to Frenkie de Jong keeping a close eye on Messi. The former Barcelona player can shake off any attention, although it does reduce Argentina’s attacking threat considerably. And, even makes them slightly one-dimensional.

Compare that to a team like France, who might not have someone as pedigreed as Messi but offset it with an array of different match-winners. Kylian Mbappe, apart from a couple of dazzling runs, did not impact the quarter-final against England. Yet, France always seemed incisive.

Olivier Giroud looked menacing in the box, with Antoine Griezmann pulling the strings in midfield. Aurélien Tchouaméni, despite the concession of the penalty, also guarded his defensive zone well – a key tactical battle that helped France sneak past England.

Vive la France Into the #FIFAWorldCup semi-finals!#Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 10, 2022

The only thing, thus, that ties these teams together at this World Cup is the habit of winning the games that matter. None of them have been spotless (that is anyway very hard to accomplish at a World Cup), but almost all of them have been smart and determined enough to stave off whatever challenge has been thrown at them.

And so….then there were four.

A South American nation, rich in footballing culture and history, being led by a supernatural athlete looking to catapult himself to a pedestal once occupied by another fierce Argentinian who wore the No 10, and hoping to fulfill the dreams of a generation.

The defending champions France, ravaged by injuries, missing at least four first-choice starters, staring (and possibly smirking) at history, and still, managing to reiterate that there’s nothing more dangerous than a band of accomplished match-winners.

An African country that was perhaps not even meant to get this far and have now become the torchbearer for Arab and African football around the world, having relied on a blend of heroic defending and sheer, unadulterated willpower. And a European outfit many thought had outdone themselves by reaching the final in 2018 and had run its race – yet, a side that somehow keeps finding ways to progress, via a combination of unparalleled technical expertise and tenacity.

This is as varied a semi-final congregation as you could have ever hoped for. And that is why this World Cup will occupy a place of its own. This World Cup has told small nations and countries not considered relevant on the footballing chain, that they are relevant and that they can, if they believe, write their own fairy tale – signed, sealed and delivered with an ending of their choice.

Add to that how the entire world has come to a standstill, in the middle of a usually bustling club season, and you get why this World Cup will never be replicated. Yes, much of the build-up was shrouded in controversy and there’s no guarantee that the problems that existed earlier will magically disappear after this awesome World Cup.

For this moment, though, when you are forgiven to just breathe, take all of this in. Soak it all in, and just marvel at it. It might be a while before something of this ilk comes around again. And even longer before this feeling is recreated.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.