The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is over and 16 teams have marched ahead in the tournament. The Round of 16 matches will start on 3 December and the matches will be played at 8:30 PM IST and 12:30 AM IST till 7 December.

Here’s all you need to know about the Round of 16.

Which teams qualified?

Group A: Netherlands (7 points), Senegal (6)

Group B: England (7), USA (5)

Group C: Argentina (6), Poland (4)

Group D: France (6), Australia (6)

Group E: Japan (6), Spain (4)

Group F: Morocco (7), Croatia (5)

Group G: Brazil (6), Switzerland (6)

Group H: Portugal (6), South Korea (4)

Round of 16- Full fixtures and venues

3rd December – Netherlands vs USA – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan (8:30 PM IST)

4th December – Argentina vs Australia – Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan (12:30 AM IST)

4th December – France vs Poland – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha (8:30 PM IST)

5th December – England vs Senegal – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (12:30 AM IST)

5th December – Japan vs Croatia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah (8:30 PM IST)

6th December – Brazil vs South Korea – Stadium 974, Doha (12:30 AM IST)

6th December – Morocco vs Spain – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (8:30 PM IST)

7th December – Portugal vs Switzerland – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (12:30 AM IST)

Where to watch and live stream FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matches?

All matches will be live streamed on JioCinema App and will be shown live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 channels.

