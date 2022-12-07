The FIFA World Cup 2022 has now entered the quarterfinals stage as the Round of 16, which witnessed thrilling contests including two games being decided on penalties, concluded on Tuesday. The teams that have made the cut for the last-8 are: Argentina, Netherlands, Croatia, Brazil, England, France, Portugal and Morocco.

The eight teams will now fight for the four spots in the semifinals of the tournament which is being played in Qatar.

Round of 16 results:

Netherlands defeated USA 3-1

Argentina defeated Australia 2-1

France defeated Poland 3-1

England defeated Senegal 3-0

Croatia defeated Japan 3-1 (1-1) via penalty shootout

Brazil defeated South Korea 4-1

Morocco defeated Spain 3-0 (0-0) via penalty shootout

Portugal defeated Switzerland 6-1

Here’s all you need to about FIFA World Cup Quarter Finals

Friday, 9 December: Croatia vs Brazil

The match will take place at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan at 8:30 PM IST.

Saturday, 10 December: Netherlands vs Argentina

The match will take place at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail at 12:30 AM IST.

Saturday, 10 December: Morocco vs Portugal

The match will take place at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha at 8:30 PM IST.

Sunday, 11 December: England vs France

The match will take place Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to watch and live stream FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals?

All matches will be live streamed on the JioCinema App and will be telecast live on Sports 18 HD, MTV HD channels.

