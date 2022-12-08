Doha: Qatar received just over 7,65,000 visitors during the first two weeks of the FIFA World Cup, according to a report by the organisers, reaching a little over 60% of their 1,20,00,000 target. The influx in visitors is projected for the entirety of the month-long tournament.

A surge to meet the target at this stage is unlikely considering only eight teams are left in the tournament with eight games to go.

Before the tournament, organisers had identified the peak period for international visitors to be between 24 and 28 November — during the group stage — when 32 teams were playing four matches every day.

The report, by Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), said the first 17 days of the World Cup saw 7,65,859 international visitors come into the country, more than half of whom have now departed.

The report stated there were 1.33 million match ticketholders and 3.09 million tickets sold across the eight stadiums in Qatar.

One of the major reasons fans have stayed away from Qatar, first World Cup in the Middle East, is expensive tickets. This edition is reported to be the priciest in FIFA World Cup history. Fans have been required to spend 40 per cent more for tickets in Qatar compared to previous edition in Russia. The tickets for the final have jumped to £684 ($812, ₹66,000).

For the 2018 World Cup, fans paid an average of £214 ($254, ₹20,700) for a seat. Meanwhile, tickets to matches in Qatar cost an average £286 ($340, ₹27,700), a 33.6% increase, according to a study by Keller Sports.

