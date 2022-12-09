Fonte, who couldn’t make the cut for the Portugal squad, felt the Fernando Santos-coached side was more fluid without their superstar striker.

“Portugal have the quality to do this in every game, but we have to be honest – just his presence on the field makes the players of the national team unconsciously and automatically have to play for him and always give him the ball, ” Fonte said on A Bola. “Being who he is, for what he has done and what he is still capable of doing.

“When he is not there, Portugal plays more as a team and that was seen (against Switzerland). They played fluidly, without a single focal point, everyone contributed and it was beautiful to see,” he stated on a podcast, as quoted by A Bola.