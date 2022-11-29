On Monday, Brazil triumphed in their second Group game against Switzerland riding on a lone goal scored by their midfielder Casemiro in the 83rd minute of the end-to-end battle. It was a star-studded night at Stadium 974 as a number of legendary footballers from Brazil’s 2002 World Cup-winning side including Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Ronaldo and Kaka marked their glittery presence in the stands. Now, a photo of the group has been shared by former Real Madrid forward Kaka on Instagram.

The frame takes us back to the golden era of Brazilian football as all of these players were part of the team that engraved Brazil’s name on the World Cup trophy for the record fifth time in 2002. Former AC Milan side back Cafu was the captain of that Brazil unit while the others were brilliant in their specific positions.

Ronaldo was crowned with the Golden Boot for scoring eight goals throughout the competition including a crucial brace in the summit game against Germany. Carlos might have played as the left-back but managed to get one goal under his belt. Kaka, who was just 20 years old then, failed to get enough opportunity in the starting eleven of the powerhouse side.

Coming to the post, Kaka captioned the photo in Portuguese which translates, “The Pentas cheering for the Hexas.” The photograph undoubtedly gained much popularity as Brazil fans drowned in nostalgia after seeing the great footballers together inside one frame. Since being uploaded, the photo has garnered more than 13 lakh likes on Instagram.

An overwhelmed Brazil supporter tagged them as “the best team ever.” Another one noted, “Whoever saw these guys play will never get used to seeing this national team today!” An individual stated, “Missing this time. Nothing but crackers.”

With the victory against Switzerland, the Selecao have almost secured their place in the Super 16 stage as they are now the Group G topper with 6 points in two matches. Though the young brigade has been doing well, there is still a concern regarding the availability of their star player Neymar Jr. The PSG forward suffered an unfortunate ankle injury in the Serbia game and left the pitch with severe pain. As per reports given by the medical team, Neymar is expected to return fit in the knockout stage.

Brazil will meet Cameroon in their final Group match on 2 December at the Lusail Stadium.

