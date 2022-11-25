Five-time world champions Brazil kicked off their journey in the FIFA World Cup quite impressively. The Selecao outclassed Serbia in every aspect and won the match 2-0, following a dream World Cup debut for Richarlison who netted a brace, including a glorious acrobatic finish.

However, all eyes were on Neymar Jr. who might have failed to score but made an immense contribution to the victory. Neymar caught the attention of the Sikh community, as he walked out for the national anthem with a Sikh boy, identified as Josh Singh.

In the viral footage, Neymar can be seen joining the squad for the national anthem with Singh standing in front of him. As soon as the Lusail Stadium welcomed the Brazil unit and the crowd went on to cheer for them, the PSG star kept his hand on the boy’s shoulder and continued to sing the anthem.

The caption of the Instagram post explained, “Our little buddy Josh Singh came out with Brazil’s Neymar at the World Cup today in Qatar.”

It further termed Neymar as “one of the greatest footballers to ever play for Brazil and in the history of the game.”

A person overwhelmed by Neymar’s act wrote, “The sweetest part is Neymar putting his hands on the boy’s shoulders.”

Another user explained, “Brazilian spirit is very kind with deep respect for everyone and all nations.”

An individual lauded the kid for representing the Sikh community on the major stage and marked it a “huge moment.”

Neymar suffered an ankle injury in the second half and was subbed off in the 80th minute. However, during the post-match presser, Brazil Head Coach Tite stated that the injury wasn’t serious.

