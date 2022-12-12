The 2022 FIFA World Cup may have had its fair share of issues off the field in its build-up as well as during the tournament, but the tournament has already proved to be one of the most memorable of all time. Few editions of the premier football event have been as closely fought as the one hosted by Qatar, which witnessed the lower-ranked and unfancied sides punch above their weight and knock down some of the pre-tournament favourites.

FIFA World Cup: Fixtures | Results | Points Table | Squads | Records

Morocco’s journey in the ongoing edition perhaps is the most inspirational of all the giant-killing acts that have taken place in this tournament. Not many would have predicted Morocco to advance from the group consisting of 2018 runners-up Croatia and semi-finalist Belgium. Some had even considered Canada as the dark horse of the group that could spring a surprise.

Not only would the ‘Atlas Lions’ qualify for the Round of 16, making it to the knockouts of a FIFA World Cup for only the second time, but they would end up topping the group while doing so, beating Roberto Martinez’s Belgium along the way, holding Zlatko Dalic’s Croatia to a goalless tie as well as beating Canada 2-1. They weren’t the only unfancied team topping their group though — Japan would reach the summit in a group comprising former champions Spain and Germany.

Unlike the Samurai Blue who bowed out following a defeat against Croatia, the Moroccans would keep the party going as their watertight defence simply would not be breached by either Spain or Portugal in the Round of 16 and quarter-final respectively, making history by becoming the first African side to reach the last four of the tournament (and only the third non-European/South American side to reach the semis).

Ahead of their semi-final clash against defending champions France on Wednesday, we take a look at their journey so far:

Group F

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

Morocco 2-0 Belgium

Morocco 2-1 Canada

Knockouts

Last 16: Morocco 0-0 Spain (3-0 P)

Quarters: Morocco 1-0 Portugal

Morocco vs Croatia, Group F

The Moroccans were up against Croatia, a side hoping to go one step further in Qatar after reaching the final for the first time ever in Russia four years ago, at the start of their campaign. Luka Modric’s men started as the favourites in the clash at the Al Bayt Stadium and were expected to collect all three points on offer to get their campaign off to an ideal start.

Morocco, though, had other plans and offered opposition teams an early glimpse into their stubborn defence that would go on to become a defining part of their campaign, holding the Croatians to a goalless draw despite the latter having the lion’s share of possession (65 per cent).

Morocco vs Belgium, Group F

After the goalless draw against Croatia, Morocco would pull off the first of their multiple giant-killing acts of the campaign by beating Belgium, whose fabled ‘Golden Generation’ was still a force to be reckoned with despite many of their stars catching up on the years.

The ‘Red Devils’ however, appeared a pale shadow of the side that had defeated teams such as Brazil in the 2018 World Cup on its way to the semi-finals. After their defensive display against Croatia, the Moroccans decided to showcase their attacking prowess in this game by pouncing on the opportunities created as a result of Belgium’s sloppiness at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri’s free kick put the Moroccans ahead in the 73rd minute before Zakaria Aboukhlal doubled the lead in stoppage time to put the result beyond any doubt.

Morocco vs Canada, Group F

Though they could have progressed into the last-16 as long as Croatia beat Belgium, Morocco would’ve ideally targeted confirming their qualification by defeating Canada in their final group game. And Walid Regragui’s men took a big step in that direction by scoring one of the quickest goals of the tournament via Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech’s fourth-minute strike thanks to an error committed by Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan.

Youssef En Nesyri would then double the lead in the 23rd minute before an own goal by Nayef Aguerd — the only goal conceded by the Atlas Lions in this tournament so far — shortly before the half-time whistle would complicate matters for them. Thankfully for Moroccan fans, their defence would come good in the second half and not allow any more slip-ups, ensuring they finished top of their group heading into the knockouts.

Morocco vs Spain, Round of 16

Morocco met 2010 world champions Spain in their first World Cup knockout match in more than three decades, with the game heading to a penalty shootout after a goalless 90 minutes followed by an equally barren extra time.

La Roja dominated possession throughout regulation time (77 per cent with 13 attempted shots) but simply weren’t able to provide the finish in the final third as they were thwarted by the Romain Saiss-led defence every time.

Spain boss Luis Enrique had earlier revealed that his side had practised penalty kicks about a thousand times after losing 3-4 on penalties against hosts Russia in 2018 after finishing 1-1 at the end of extra time.

All that training, however, would come down to naught as they wouldn’t be able to put the ball past Yassine Bounou even once during the shootout, which the Moroccans won 3-0 to become the first Arab nation to qualify for the quarters. The cherry on the cake, incidentally, was Madrid-born Hakimi scoring the winning penalty for his side.

Morocco vs Portugal, Quarter-final

Regregui and Co would’ve backed themselves to emerge winners against former European champions Portugal, who had thrashed Switzerland 6-1 to enter the last-eight. The ride wasn’t going to be an easy one for the Moroccans as they lost two key defenders ahead of the clash, with Saiss getting stretched off early in the second half to compound their woes.

Morocco have conceded the least goals by a semi finalist in the last 4 FIFA World Cups. -4 Clean Sheets

3 goals conceded

5 goals conceded

5 goals conceded Africa’s Time to Shine#FIFAWorldCup|#MARPOR|#ENGFRA pic.twitter.com/8eXYr9JwD0 — FIFA World Cup Stats (@alimo_philip) December 11, 2022

What the Moroccans did have, however, was a firm belief in their ability and it showed in the manner with which they defended their lead after En Nesyri (42’) put the side ahead with a towering header towards the end of the first half. The Portuguese tried to mount several challenges, especially after Fernando Santos sent modern-day superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to the pitch early in the second half.

Unfortunately for the iconic forward though, his hopes of winning a maiden World Cup would end in tears as the Moroccans created history by becoming the first African team to reach the last four of the World Cup.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.