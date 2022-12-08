Doha: A migrant worker died during the FIFA World Cup group stage while performing repairs at the resort used by the Saudi Arabia squad. The Filipino national, in his early forties, died on the premises during the tournament, reports The Athletic.

FIFA World Cup: Fixtures | Results | Points Table | Squads | Records

Football’s governing body FIFA said it had been made aware of the incident but didn’t disclose details. It added it was in contact with local authorities for additional information.

“FIFA is deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts and sympathies are with the worker’s family,” it said.

“FIFA will be in a position to comment further once the relevant processes in relation to the worker’s passing have been completed.”

As per the report, the individual was involved in a forklift truck accident in which he slipped off a ramp while walking alongside the vehicle and fell headfirst on the concrete. A medical helicopter was flown to the site but the worker had succumbed to his injuries by then.

Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers has been one of the biggest controversies that has engulfed the ongoing World Cup.

An official last week had said the number of migrant workers who have died on World Cup-related projects is “between 400 and 500”.

A report by Britain’s The Guardian last year said 6,500 migrant workers had died in Qatar since 2010 – when the country was awarded the World Cup. Nepal’s labour ministry alone says 2,100 of its citizens have died in that period in the Arab nation.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.