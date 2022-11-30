After coming off a goalless draw against the USA, England crashed their British rival Wales 3-0 in the final Group league game on Tuesday at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium. On the victorious occasion, England’s ace forward Marcus Rashford stole the show by scoring a brace. Prior to the game, Rashford revealed that he dedicated the goals to a friend who passed away a couple of days ago after a prolonged battle against cancer. So, after the first one, he animated an exclusive celebration on behalf of his buddy and it grabbed the eyeballs of numerous football fans around the globe.

Marcus Rashford dedicated his performance to a friend who died of cancer ❤️ (h/t @Matt_Law_DT) pic.twitter.com/WxFcWmnYWr — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 29, 2022



Rashford opened the net for England in the 50th minute with a direct freekick that bamboozled Wales keeper Danny Ward in a spectacular fashion. Following the thunderous strike, the Manchester United star directly fell onto his knees pointing out his fingers to the sky, a special celebration that marked his honour to his beloved friend.

During the post-match presser, Rahsford disclosed the reason behind that celebratory gesture. He explained to the reporters, “Unfortunately, a few days ago, I lost one of my friends. He was a big supporter and my good friend. I’m happy that I was able to score for him. He was a wonderful person and I’m just happy he could enter my life.”

A few minutes later, Phil Foden increased England’s lead by taking full advantage of a sluggish defence by Wales’ backline. He did not face enough challenges while sending the pitch-perfect low-cross from Harry Kane into the unguarded net. Rashford sealed the deal in the 68th minute as the 25-year-old ended a mazy run by finishing through opposition goalkeeper Ward’s legs. Notably, Rahsford’s second one also turned out to be the 100th World Cup finals goal for The Three Lions.

With the dominating victory, England secured their berth in the Super 16 stage. Gareth Southgate’s side will meet Senegal in their first knockout game on 4 December at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.