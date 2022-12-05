With the FIFA World Cup entering the knockout stage, the football fraternity has been trying to foretell this year’s winner of the prestigious title based on the teams’ performances in the group league. Now, Argentina captain Lionel Messi has opened up about his view on the same.

On Sunday, Argentina made their way to the quarter-finals after beating Australia 2-1 in a comparatively easy affair. Coming off the victory, Messi spoke to some media officials and went on to reveal his prediction. He not only talked about the promising form of his own nation but also named their arch-rival Brazil as one of the biggest contenders for this edition’s trophy.

Argentina had off a disappointing start to this year’s campaign with a shocking 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia. However, they came roaring back in the following fixtures and entered the last 16 as the Group C topper with 6 points. Messi, who is supposedly playing the final World Cup of his career, has led the Argentine attack like a true leader.

Ahead of the event, a number of legendary footballers foresaw Argentina as a top challenger. Referring to that, Messi stated, “Argentina is a major force and consistently ranks among the best. We were aware that we were a candidate, but we needed to demonstrate it on the field, and we did so again against Australia.”

Coming to the other teams, Messi thought Brazil could make it to the title despite the side falling 1-0 to Cameroon in their final group game. Among others, reigning champions France found their place on the list of the PSG forward, followed by Spain.

Messi is well aware of the threat owing to the possession game of Louis Enrique’s side thanks to his illustrated career at Barcelona. Highlighting the ‘Tiki Taka’ style, the former Barca icon noted, “Despite dropping to Japan, Spain is a side that plays very well and is very precise about what they do. It is very challenging to take the ball away from them because they control possession for a long period of time.”

The Argentine legend completed his 1000th professional appearance during the encounter against Australia, which saw him score his career’s ninth World Cup goal. Apart from scoring, the 35-year-old is bearing an exceptional workload. Most of the Argentine attacks have been initiated by his magical feet down from the mid-field region. In the quarter-final, Argentina will face the Netherlands, unquestionably their strongest opponent so far, at the Lusail Stadium on 9 December.

