Argentina and superstar Lionel Messi arrived in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup early on Thursday, just hours after a 5-0 warm-up victory, while defending champions France have also touched down in Doha. However, in an interesting turn of events, Argentina decided to give up the luxury and comforts of the five-star hotel as they headed straight to their more modest accommodation in the student halls of Qatar University.

Notably, the decision was taken to help La Albiceleste can enjoy traditional beef barbecues, which the 5-star facilities do not provide.

An official from the Argentine FA told the Mail, “We visited the campus several times and chose it because not only does it have great facilities but it also has open-air space for asados (the country’s traditional barbeque dish). This is very important to the players and Argentines in general, it’s part of our culture.”

“We want to make them feel at home while they are in Qatar and the best way to do this is to make sure that they get a taste of home while focusing on the football”, the official further added.

Interestingly, a special area has been built in the university ground for Messi and his teammates, allowing them to cook beef steaks and sausages which will be cooked in the traditional Argentine way.

It is worth noting that the participating teams in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar can stay in one place throughout the tournament as all stadiums are in close proximity. They don’t have to shift residences and training centres unlike in the past tournaments.

Can Messi get his hands on an elusive trophy in the FIFA World Cup swansong?

Lionel Messi has been building up to this moment, aware that his fifth World Cup with Argentina almost certainly represents his last chance to get his hands on the trophy.

In July he reported back a week early for pre-season training with Paris Saint-Germain and since then he has looked like a man on a mission, determined to head to Qatar in the best shape possible.

After a difficult first year at PSG in which he struggled to overcome the trauma of his departure from Barcelona, Messi is now back to something like his best and has scored or assisted 26 goals in 18 games for his club this season.

Meanwhile, in Argentina a nation has been holding its breath, hoping the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner does not succumb to an untimely injury.

Messi first went to a World Cup as a teenager in 2006 and has scored a record 90 goals from a record 164 caps.

He captained Argentina to the final of the 2014 World Cup but 2018 was a desperate disappointment, with Jorge Sampaoli’s side losing in the last 16 to a France team featuring Kylian Mbappe, now Messi’s teammate in Paris.

Now aged 35, Messi goes to Qatar remarkably still looking to score his first goal in the knockout stages of a World Cup, never mind actually win it.

(With AFP inputs)

