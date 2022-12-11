France forward Kylian Mbappe was caught laughing on the camera on Saturday night when his English counterpart Harry Kane missed a decisive penalty late in the England vs France quarterfinal match in Al Khor (Qatar).

The incident happened in the 84th minute of the match when Kane fired the spot kick over the woodwork with England trailing 1-2. It was goals from Aurélien Tchouaméni (17′) and Olivier Giroud (78′) that gave the defending champions the luxury of lead despite Kane’s earlier goal from the spot in the 54th minute.

Kane, up against his club teammate Hugo Lloris, had to find a way past the French custodian again and the English forward couldn’t maintain his accuracy this time as he fired it just over the crossbar. As Kane stood at the spot in despair, fearing that he could soon become the reason for his side’s exit from the World Cup, cameras found Mbappe laughing loud and celebrate the miss with his teammates. France eventually held on to the narrow lead till the end of the game (including 10 minutes of injury time) to reach consecutive World Cup semifinals.

Earlier in the game, French midfielder Tchouaméni scored a screamer from outside the box as he found England’s backline being too cautious while allowing him some space to shoot. England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was certainly not expecting that as his desperate dive was too late for the ball to disappear into the right bottom corner of the net.

England weren’t a side to surrender as they fought valiantly by creating a flurry of chances before Bakayoko Saka winning a penalty for Kane to fire home in the second half.

France, however, put themselves back into the lead in 24 minutes’ time as Giroud fired home the winner from close range after being setup by Antoine Griezmann.

France are now the firm favourite to reach the final as they face minnows Morocco in the semifinals on December 15 morning.

