Croatia’s strategy worked out again as Luka Modric’s side booked a berth in the FIFA World Cup semi-final, sending home Brazil via a penalty shootout at the Education City Stadium on Friday.

After 90 minutes, the game remained goalless leading to 30 minutes of extra time. There, Croatia keeper Dominik Livakovic once again stood tall to deny Brazil one after another.

Finally, the rock-solid Croatian defence had to surrender in front of Neymar Jr’s brilliant display of dribbling and finishing skills in the first half of extra time. However, the Vatreni managed to equalise towards just when Brazil looked to have won as Bruno Petkovic turned things around.

In the shootout, coming in to take Brazil’s first, Real Madrid boy Rodrygo found the hands of Livakovic giving his country an early setback. On the other hand, Croatia held on to their nerves and converted all. Marquinhos’ crucial spot-kick, the fourth for Brazil, hit the post and that was it for the five-time champions.

Neymar who was expected to take the last penalty, but never got the chance, was distraught after yet another quarter-final exit. He broke down in tears and number of opposition footballers arrived to offer their consolation to the PSG man. In the end, even Croatia player Ivan Perisic’s son Leo tried to comfort him.

BEAUTIFUL SLICE OF HUMANITY 🇧🇷 After having a truly iconic goal diluted by a heartbreaking World Cup loss to Croatia, Neymar is incredibly gracious when approached by Ivan Perisic’s son, who offers consolation. 🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/Kjkvn4QCS6 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) December 9, 2022

The Brazilian side, except for the inconsolable Neymar and substitute Dani Alves, had left the pitch. Alves was there to console him when the youngster approached. The young one hugged the Brazilian talisman after coming over to him.

Neymar, visibly upset, was touched by the kind act. As a sign of respect between Neymar and the kid, the two shook hands and gave each other a quick hug. Then, the boy dashed off to join his father in the Croatian celebration.

Clips of the incident were widely circulated across social media. Neymar’s gesture toward Leo, even in that disheartened situation, unquestionably warmed the hearts of global football enthusiasts.

Croatia advanced to the final-four of the FIFA World Cup for the second time in a row. They will need to beat Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the next game to secure their place in the final once again. Croatia and Argentina will play the first semi-final on 14 December at the Lusail Stadium.

