India may not be playing in the FIFA World Cup 2022 but the football fans from the country have surely taken the hosts Qatar by storm. As per the data released by FIFA for the group stage where 48 games took place, Indians were the second biggest group of visitors to Qatar for the footballing global event.

As per the data, 1.66 million Hayya applications were approved till the group stage, out of which 56,893 were for Indian nationals. A Hayya card is an official document required by every person attending a World Cup match.

Saudi Arabia had the highest number of visitors with 77,106 applications approved. USA (36,236), UK (30.719) and Mexico (25,533) completed the top five.

Talking about total attendance, 2.45 million spectators witness the matches from the stands. This means a 96% occupancy on average for 48 group stage games. It is higher than the 2.17 million figure for the 2018 edition in Russia.

Also, Argentina vs Mexico game at the Lusail Stadium had 88,966 fans in the stadium. This is the highest attendance in the history of the FIFA World Cup since 1994 final.

“It’s been a fantastic World Cup, with groundbreaking figures and memorable moments both on and off the pitch. Fans are having an amazing time in Doha, and the whole world is following with excitement on TV as new records as set every day,” said FIFA COO World Cup, Colin Smith. “What some saw as a challenge, we saw as an opportunity. Teams, media and spectators are enjoying more matches, more festivals, more football, more fun – the compact footprint is comfortably addressing the influx of visitors through state-of-the-art infrastructure and thorough operational plans.”

“Together with the host country, we are constantly monitoring and addressing any situation that arises, but the figures already achieved and the fans celebrating together in a joyful and peaceful way throughout this group stage speak for themselves – we are on track to deliver a successful and unforgettable FIFA World Cup.”

