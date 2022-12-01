FIFA World Cup Group D came to a conclusion on Wednesday with Australia joining defending champions France in the Round of 16, while Tunisia and Denmark were knocked out.

France topped Group D on a better goal difference than Australia as both teams accumulated six points from three games. On the other hand, Tunisia bowed out with four points, while Denmark failed to win any of their games and finished last with just a point in their kitty.

Here’s how things went in Group D:

France remained unperturbed by injuries

No men’s world champions have successfully defended their title since Brazil in 1962. It seemed like the trend will continue with title holders France struggling with injury issues before the tournament started.

Despite missing out on the services of star midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante, central defender Presnel Kimpembe, back-up goalkeeper Mike Maignan, Bundesliga’s leading goalscorer Christopher Nkunku, and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, Les Bleus proved that they’re more than equipped to make a deep run in the competition as they became the first team to qualify for the knockouts.

Group D is in the books ✅#AUS join holders #FRA in the last 16!#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022

France rode on Olivier Giroud’s brace to thrash Australia 4-1 in their campaign opener and followed it up with a 2-1 win over Denmark as Kylian Mbappe found the back of the net twice. The six points clinched a spot in the knockouts with a game to spare.

With Les Blues already through to the knockout rounds, coach Didier Deschamps made nine changes in the line-up and decided to play their ‘B’ team against Tunisia. However, the decision backfired as the reserves did not step up and take their big chance resulting in France’s shocking 1-0 defeat in their last game of the group.

Australia create history

The Socceroos created history on Wednesday by winning back-to-back games at the World Cup finals for the first time and in the process, they defeated World No. 10 Denmark 1-0 to secure a place in the last-16 for just the second time.

“A hell of a ride!” It’s all about the journey for Matthew Leckie, your @Budweiser Player of the Match. Hard work and consistency led to this moment. 🇦🇺 #AUSDEN 🇩🇰 #POTM #YoursToTake #BringHomeTheBud pic.twitter.com/DqkzbQTp9z — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022

Written off as one of the worst Australian sides to ever compete at a World Cup, the Graham Arnold’s underdog team silenced the critics with qualification to the knockout stage.

Australia, having defeated the Tunisians on matchday two, needed a victory in their last group match against Denmark to secure their spot in the round of 16 and it was their veteran forward Mat Leckie who rose up to the occasion and struck his first-ever World Cup goal through a solo effort to give Australia a shock lead and ultimately the much-needed win.

Dismal Denmark

Denmark, considered pre-tournament as one of the title dark horses, never showed up on the big stage and had a forgettable tournament. The team, who made it to the semi-final of the Euro 2020, couldn’t manage even a single win in Qatar, suffering a defeat against France and Australia and playing out a draw against Tunisia.

Tunisia bow out but with heads held high

Tunisia exited the World Cup on Wednesday with their heads held high as they stunned France in their last match of the tournament. Tunisia needed the victory, plus a stalemate in the other Group D clash between Australia and Denmark, to secure a top-two finish and nobody would have fancied them to beat the defending champions.

However, Tunisia put on a show to remember for ages as they pressed relentlessly and played with desire and passion to upset France.

Tunisia 🇹🇳 finish their #Qatar2022 campaign with a win over the holders.#FIFAWorldCup | @tunisiefootball — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022



Wahbi Kazri gave them the lead early in the second half and despite France bringing on the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann off the bench to save the day, the Eagles of Carthage held their nerves to deny France an equaliser.

But, the win was not enough for Tunisia to make it to the next round as they fell short by two points.

What’s next

Group D winners France will take on the Group C runners-up Poland at Al Thumama Stadium on 4 December. Group D runners-up Australia will also play on the same day as they will lock horns with Argentina, winners from Group C, at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

