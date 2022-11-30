Two goals in a minute from Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden all but put England through to the last-16 of the FIFA World Cup against Wales. The icing on the cake was added a little after an hour mark as England booked their place in the knockouts.

Wales, who had qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 64 years, bow out with a point to their name and question marks over Gareth Bale’s future. Has the Los Angeles FC forward played his last for the national side?

Over at the Al Thumama Stadium, Christian Pulisic popped up late in the first half to give USA a lead over Iran in the politically charged contest. There were droves of fans who were eager to express their views on a range of topics: freedom of Iranian women, treatment of the LGBTQ community, deaths of migrant workers in Qatar, and war in Ukraine.

On the pitch, though, Pulisic emerged as the difference maker and the USA qualified for the next round. Iran, needing a draw, were unable to make the most of an improved second-half display.

The defeat itself, and exit from the tournament, drew disappointment in Tehran and celebration among Iranian Kurdish people in a clear sign of divide in the country.

England end group stage on a high

Job done! The #ThreeLions progress to the last-16 stage of the @FIFAWorldCup as Group B winners. pic.twitter.com/Tvx5RNVTJP — England (@England) November 29, 2022

Marcus Rashford scored twice and created one for Phil Foden in England’s convincing display against Wales. Rashford’s first England start in 17 months only added to Gareth Southgate’s options and challenging decisions. Should he reward meritocracy in Rashford or loyalty in Raheem Sterling?

Up until this tournament, Southgate had stuck to Sterling and the Chelsea forward had delivered. He was England’s best player at Euro 2020 despite calls for him to be dropped.

If we rewind a little and take a look at the group stage, England wouldn’t be overly disappointed. They scored nine goals – six against Iran and three against Wales – most by them in a World Cup group stage.

Gareth Southgate’s team have made clear that they see every game as a do-or-die and would rather keep goals limited as against going into an all-attack mode. Essentially, England play according to the game, the opposition, and do not try to impose their own method and style. That could prove crucial in a knockout format where smallest of mistakes can send them out and extend the World Cup drought further.

USA scrape through

the hotel was ROWDY when we got back 🎉🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/xa5lBnDWO2 — U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 30, 2022

One win, two goals scored and a goal conceded. USA’s group stage performance isn’t likely to win them plenty of fans. They have been tepid, lacklustre in the final third, and overall reliant on an individual (Christian Pulisic) to get them into the next round.

USA can take heart from the fact that they’ve done well in controlling the run of play. But need to do better in converting that pressure into chances and eventually goals. And, that will not be easy against the Netherlands.

Iran go back with head held high

Iran fans with a message before their World Cup opener: pic.twitter.com/icJ8E250wN — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 21, 2022

There are fewer things more exhausting than being told ‘don’t mix politics and sport’ or even believing that politics and sports don’t belong together. Just ask the Iranian national team.

They opted not to sing the national anthem before the England game in protest against the regime and in solidarity with people at home who are battling for the freedom of women. They did sing in the subsequent games but had their heads bowed prior to the USA fixture. As far as silent protests go, Iran had done a brilliant job.

Iran were feeling it after a LATE win against Wales ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pHzYoPTMql — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 25, 2022

On the pitch, they were woeful against England and in the first half against USA. But they should take heart from a giant-killing, of sorts, after beating Wales 2-0. Two stoppage-time goals should be their lasting memory of the 2022 World Cup.

Is it over for Bale with Wales?

7 – Gareth Bale against England tonight: 7 touches, 5 possessions lost

1 duel, 0 won

4 passes, 1 completed

0 shot Benched. #WALENG pic.twitter.com/FOOhJAiotf — OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 29, 2022

Gareth Bale played just 45 minutes before being substituted with a hamstring injury against England. The 33-year-old had just seven touches in the first half as the injury toll looked evident. Was he about done? “I’ll keep going as long as I can and as long as I’m wanted,” he told BBC Sport. The Welshman added he was “hoping” to be part of the European Championship qualifying in March.

Wales head back with a record of a solitary point, one goal scored and six conceded. Not the outcome they’d have liked in a joyous return to the biggest stage but can take heart from getting here in the first place.

