One of the most balanced groups in the ongoing FIFA World Cup – Group A which consisted of hosts Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal, and Ecuador, concluded on Tuesday. After playing three games each, it’s the Netherlands and Senegal who made it to the Round of 16, while Qatar and Ecuador were eliminated.

The Netherlands finished the group stage with seven points as they won two matches while ending against Ecuador in a draw. Senegal, on the other hand, accumulated six points with two wins and a loss.

Ecuador kept their hopes to make it to the next round alive till their very last group game against Senegal, however, they lost the match to finish third in the tally with four points. Meanwhile, Qatar failed to grab even a single point as they lost all their games.

Here’s how things went in Group A:

Qatar’s poor show

Qatar, who got a direct qualification in the tournament, being the host, crashed out of the World Cup on Friday after losing 3-1 to Senegal. It was their second loss in the tournament as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Ecuador in their opener. Interestingly, it is the first time a World Cup host nation had gone out after just two games.

Considering that they had the advantage of playing at home and are the reigning Asian Champions, fans were expecting a good show by Qatar but they became only the second home team to crash out in the group stage, after South Africa in 2010.

Qatar failed to manage even a draw in the FIFA World Cup 2022 as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against the Netherlands in their last match of the group and also became the first host nation to end without registering a point.

Netherlands rode on Cody Gakpo’s brilliance

Dutch forward Cody Gakpo is in the form of his life. The 23-year-old scored 3 goals in the group stage. He scored the Netherlands’ opening goal through a header in their 2-0 win over Senegal and then gave his team the lead in their 1-1 draw with Ecuador with a fine left-footed strike.

The winger continued his goal-scoring spree as he found the back of the net against Qatar in Netherlands’ last group game. With the goal, Gakpo became only the second player to open the scoring three times in the same group stage of a World Cup, after Alessandro Altobelli who achieved the same feat for Italy in 1986.

Gakpo, who has 13 goals and 17 assists under his belt in just 24 games for PSV Eindhoven so far this season, is currently a hot property in the transfer market and has been heavily linked with a possible move to Premier League club Manchester United.

However, Gakpo is unperturbed by all the transfer talks as he recently asserted that his ‘focus is now on the World Cup’ and he will try to give his best for his national team.

Meanwhile, Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal had recently heaped praises on Gakpo while adding that the youngster will “evolve much further.”

“I had more or less expected that he would evolve this way but I believe that he’s going to evolve even further, much further, so I’m not surprised (by his performances) at all,” Van Gaal told a pre-match press conference on Monday.

“It’s marvellous that he can do this on the world stage,” he added.

Going forward in the tournament, the Netherlands, who are aiming to clinch their maiden World Cup, will rely heavily on 6.4 ft. tall Gakpo, who has been deceptively quick, deft with his movements, and involved across 35 goals in club and international football this season.

Senegal edged past Ecuador in the crucial encounter

It was a game of nerves between Senegal and Ecuador and the former emerged victorious 2-1 to confirm their place in the next round of the tournament.

Both the teams needed either a win or a draw to remain alive in the competition, depending on the Netherland’s outcome against Qatar, and the AFCON champions Senegal, who defeated Egypt to qualify for the World Cup, had the last laugh as they rode on goals from Ismaila Sarr and Kalidou Koulibaly to become the first African team in the competition to qualify for the Round of 16.

Also, prior to this, the Lions of Teranga qualified for the Round of 16 only once, which was 20 years ago at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

What’s next?

Once the group stage ends, all the teams will be paired against each other for the knockout matches that will kick-start on Saturday. Teams who will finish on top in their respective groups will take on teams finishing second in their subsequent group, and vice-versa.

As per the current scenario, Senegal will likely face England in the Round of 16, while Netherlands will likely lock horns with the winner of the U.S. vs Iran.

