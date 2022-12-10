FIFA World Cup: Goalkeepers shine as Croatia, Argentina hold their nerves in penalty shootouts to enter semis
Croatia defeated Brazil 4-2 in the penalty shootout after holding the five-time champions 1-1 at the end of extra time. Netherlands pulled off something similar against Argentina, but it was La Albiceleste that remained calm during the shootout, winning it 4-3.
