Sports

FIFA World Cup: Goalkeepers shine as Croatia, Argentina hold their nerves in penalty shootouts to enter semis

Croatia defeated Brazil 4-2 in the penalty shootout after holding the five-time champions 1-1 at the end of extra time. Netherlands pulled off something similar against Argentina, but it was La Albiceleste that remained calm during the shootout, winning it 4-3.

FP Sports December 10, 2022 18:07:15 IST
FIFA World Cup: Goalkeepers shine as Croatia, Argentina hold their nerves in penalty shootouts to enter semis

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrates Argentina's victory over Netherlands in the second quarter-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. AP

FIFA World Cup Goalkeepers shine as Croatia Argentina hold their nerves in penalty shootouts to enter semis

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrates Argentina’s victory over Netherlands in the second quarter-final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. AP

FIFA World Cup Goalkeepers shine as Croatia Argentina hold their nerves in penalty shootouts to enter semis

Netherlands’ Wout Weghorst celebrates after scoring a last-minute equaliser (90+11) that took the game into extra time and later to the penalty shootout. AP

FIFA World Cup Goalkeepers shine as Croatia Argentina hold their nerves in penalty shootouts to enter semis

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez pulls off a save off a Virgil van Dijk shot during the penalty shootout in the quarter-final against Netherlands. AP

FIFA World Cup Goalkeepers shine as Croatia Argentina hold their nerves in penalty shootouts to enter semis

Argentina players celebrate their 4-2 win in the penalty shootout against Netherlands as the Dutchmen sink to their knees during a high-voltage World Cup quarter-final at the Lusail Stadium. AP

FIFA World Cup Goalkeepers shine as Croatia Argentina hold their nerves in penalty shootouts to enter semis

Talismanic Argentina forward Lionel Messi celebrates his team’s entry into the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. AP

FIFA World Cup Goalkeepers shine as Croatia Argentina hold their nerves in penalty shootouts to enter semis

Neymar celebrates after scoring the first goal of the quarter-final clash against Croatia, going level with Pele for most goals scored for Brazil (77). AP

FIFA World Cup Goalkeepers shine as Croatia Argentina hold their nerves in penalty shootouts to enter semis

Bruno Petkovic scores from a free kick to help Croatia equalise late into extra time during their 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Brazil. AP

FIFA World Cup Goalkeepers shine as Croatia Argentina hold their nerves in penalty shootouts to enter semis

Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, the standout player of the game, celebrates after Croatia knock Brazil out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 4-2 win in the penalty shootout. AP

FIFA World Cup Goalkeepers shine as Croatia Argentina hold their nerves in penalty shootouts to enter semis

Croatian players break into wild celebrations after Marquinhos’ misses his shot during the penalty shootout, resulting in Brazil losing yet another FIFA World Cup quarter-final. AP

FIFA World Cup Goalkeepers shine as Croatia Argentina hold their nerves in penalty shootouts to enter semis

Brazil star Neymar is reduced to tears after his side is knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup following a quarter-final defeat against Croatia. AP

Updated Date: December 10, 2022 18:25:26 IST

TAGS:

also read

FIFA World Cup Day 6: Hosts Qatar knocked out, Iran shock Wales, England fail to break down USA
Football

FIFA World Cup Day 6: Hosts Qatar knocked out, Iran shock Wales, England fail to break down USA

FIFA World Cup: On Day 6, Iran stunned 10-man Wales while Qatar became the first team to be eliminated. In late fixture, England were booed off the field.

Watch: Argentine woman dons tricolour after learning about huge Indian fanbase of her country
Football

Watch: Argentine woman dons tricolour after learning about huge Indian fanbase of her country

Iqbal revealed that the Argentine was aware of the love Indians have for her country and this was the reason why she donned the tri-colour.

FIFA World Cup: Asian teams punch above their weight in Qatar, revive memories of 2002
Football

FIFA World Cup: Asian teams punch above their weight in Qatar, revive memories of 2002

Except South Korea at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, none of the Asian teams have ventured as far as the semi-finals.