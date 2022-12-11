Defending champions France were always favourites in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, and it’s only fair to say that they have certainly lived up to those expectations, having now reached the semi-finals, where a clash against Morocco awaits.

France began their World Cup campaign with a 4-1 thumping of Australia, and they followed it up by beating Denmark 2-1, a win that secured their spot in the knockout stages.

However, resting several key players in the clash against Tunisia meant France went down in their final group game, losing 0-1.

Despite the defeat, Les Bleus ended as Group D toppers with six points, and faced Poland in the last 16, whom they beat 3-1.

The quarter-final against England was a closely contested affair, with Aurélien Tchouaméni and Olivier Giroud featuring on the scoresheet, while Harry Kane scored via a penalty. However, in the final minutes of the contest, Kane did in fact miss out on scoring another penalty, with his efforts going over the cross-bar.

Here’s a look at France’s results at the FIFA World Cup so far, and summarising each game they have played until now:

Group D

Group stage

France 4-1 Australia

France began their FIFA World Cup title defence in positive fashion, beating Australia 4-1 in their group stage opener. This performance from France was once again a reminder of how threatening they can be in front of goal, having been fallen behind 0-1 by as early as the ninth minute.

It was Craig Goodwin, the Socceroos’ left-winger, who gave them the lead in the ninth minute, but that lasted just 18 minutes as Adrien Rabiot headed the ball past Aussie goalkeeper Matt Ryan, collecting an assist from Theo Hernandez.

Olivier Giroud then netted in the 32nd minute, and would complete a brace in the 71st minute.

And of course, no demolition by France is complete without some contribution from Kylian Mbappe, and it was in the 68th minute, he headed the goal on the back of an assist from Ousmane Dembele.

France would walk away with all three points, denying Australia any momentum after that opening goal early on in the contest.

France 2-1 Denmark

Denmark had come into this contest on the back of a goalless draw against Tunisia in their first game, and they had to win this match against France, to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages. However, that was not meant to be.

It was a cagey first half that ended goalless, and Mbappe had even blazed over from 12 yards and persuaded Kasper Schmeichel to a save, with a highl-flying shot.

However, Mbappe then responded strongly in the second half, scoring a brace to send France to the knockout stage, becoming the first team to qualify for the round of 16.

Mbappe’s opener in the 61st minute was cancelled out by Andreas Christensen who scored the equaliser in the 68th, and it took just 18 minutes for Mbappe to take France ahead again in the 86th, collecting Antoine Griezmann’s cross two yards from the goal to put it past the opposition goalkeeper.

With this, France not only qualified for the knockouts but also broke the defending champions’ curse in doing so, becoming the first title defenders since Brazil in 2006 to go beyond the group stages of the World Cup.

Tunisia 1-0 France

After two consecutive wins, France were at the receiving end of matters in Qatar when they suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Tunisia, for whom even a victory was not enough to see them through to the knockouts.

With knockouts already sealed, France coach Didier Deschamps made nine changes, deciding to rest regular players like Kylian Mbappe and Hugo Lloris, and started with Kolo Muani and Kingsley Coman starting up front, while Steve Mandanda started at goal for Les Bleus.

Wahbi Khazri, born in France, gave Tunisia the lead in the 58th minute of the contest, beating two French defenders before slotting the goal into the far corner of Mandada’s goal.

At that moment, when Tunisia took the lead, they were frontrunners to go through to the knockouts but Australia beating Denmark 1-0 in the other game for their second win meant the Socceroos went through, eliminating both Denmark and Tunisia.

Thanks to a better goal difference, France qualified as group winners from Group D.

Knockout stages

Round of 16: France 3-1 Poland

In the Round of 16, France faced European rivals Poland, who finished runners up in Group C in a dramatic day that saw results go down to the wire.

France were off to a dominant start prior to surrendering ball possession to Poland. In the 38th minute, Poland midfielder Piotr Zielenski’s shot was parried by Hugo Lloris, with the ball returning to Piotr’s way but his second attempt was deflected by Theo Hernandez.

In the 44th minute, Giroud gave France a 1-0 lead courtesy an assist from Mbappe. France went to half-time with a 1-0 advantage, and it took exactly another half an hour before Mbappe doubled the lead for France. In the first minute of stoppage time in the second half, Mbappe then tripled France’s lead with a right-footed strike to the top-right corner.

Poland’s talisman Robert Lewandowski did score a penalty in the ninth minute of stoppage time, but that was not enough for Poland.

Quarter-final: England 1-2 France

A blockbuster quarter-final between two European giants at a FIFA World Cup is something you cannot take for granted. England have previously been at this platform, but haven’t gone onto win the World Cup since 1966. And their never-ending wait will continue, at least for another four years.

France came out on top, winning the match 2-1, but this game had its moments.

It took just 17 minutes for Aurélien Tchouaméni to give Deschamps’ men a 1-0 lead, and France did well to go into the half-time break with that lead. The lead was however controversial as in the build-up, it appeared as though England’s Bukayo Saka was fouled by Dayot Upamecano but the French goal stood.

Nine minutes into the second half, Saka was once again fouled inside the French penalty box, and that earned England the penalty. Harry Kane did score the penalty, but England’s celebration would be short-lived as Giroud scored via a header in the 78th minute to give France a 2-1 lead.

In the 84th minute, England earned another penalty that was given following a foul by Theo Hernandez, and Captain Kane took it once again.

This time though, Kane, going to the keeper’s right missed the target, blazing it high over the bar. That was a costly missed opportunity for England.

Eight minutes were added in injury time at the end of second half, and the stoppage time went well into the 11th. Marcus Rashford won a free-kick, and in a last-ditch attempt to save England, he whipped it over the wall, only for the ball to end up on the roof of the net. For England, that was that. It was the end of yet another World Cup chapter that ended in disappointment, but France, they keep marching on, and will meet Morocco in the second semi-final on Wednesday.

