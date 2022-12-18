The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has reached its climax as Lionel Messi-led Argentina will take on defending champions France in the summit clash at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, 18 December.

The clash is highly anticipated by football fans around the world, with everyone wondering who will be the winner. Amidst rising predictions and speculations, former Brazil star Gilberto Silva has backed Argentina to beat France and lift the elusive trophy.

In an interaction with Firstpost, Silva said, “It’s tough to predict the winner. But with the way they are playing, I think Argentina will win, even though France have a very good chance. France had better results in the past, but I think Argentina will win this time.”

🇦🇷v 🇫🇷 Who creates the final masterpiece? ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 17, 2022

Interestingly, Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962) are the only teams who have been able to defend their FIFA World Cup titles in the history of the game and now France are aiming to be a part of the elite list. However, Gilberto believes it’s an arduous task to win successive World Cup titles.

“As you can see, it’s not only difficult to defend the title, but it’s also very difficult to win it. Since the beginning of the competition, how many teams have it? Not many. And when you have to defend the title it becomes more difficult as you are the target for everybody as every team wants to beat you,” Gilberto, who is part of the Viacom18 Sports star-studded expert panel for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, said.

“However, France have done well because since 1998 (when they won their first FIFA World Cup), this is the fourth final they have reached and they won two of them, and now there’s an opportunity to win the other one. I am sure France will do everything they can to clinch the title on Sunday,” he added.

Notably, whichever team wins the final on Sunday will lift their third World Cup. Argentina were crowned World Champions in 1978 and 1986 while France won the elusive title in 1998 and 2018.

