France versus Argentina. Kylian Mbappe against Lionel Messi. A nation looking to win their second consecutive World Cup, against an outfit that has not tasted World Cup success since 1986. One of France’s blue-eyed prince’s (metaphorically), against an elder statesman that almost feels an obligation to win his country the World Cup, like another Argentinian No. 10 did all those years ago in Mexico.

FIFA World Cup: Fixtures | Results | Points Table | Squads | Records

So, this World Cup final is a big deal. Not just because it is the pathway to long-lasting greatness, but also because it has several intriguing sub-plots to get immersed in. None, though, is as layer-filled as the one involving the present and the future of footballing domination – Messi and Mbappe.

Stats of Messi v Mbappe at age 23 pic.twitter.com/4VLShGbpTP — Emmanuel Sackey (@Emmaackey0) December 16, 2022

Quickly gaze at the stats, and you will find both of these individuals perched at the top of the scoring charts. Take a closer look at how important both of them are to their teams, and it becomes clear why they could end up defining this final. That they are perhaps two of the greatest match-winners the sport has seen in recent times, only adds to the spectacle.

Mbappe has, throughout the tournament, shown that it is very tough to contain him. He did not make the net bulge against England and Morocco but provided France an attacking outlet under pressure and was integral to most goals they scored.

In the semi-final, his mazy run in the dying embers caused Morocco all sorts of problems. Defenders gravitated towards Mbappe, before he left them grasping at thin air, with his deflected shot ultimately allowing Randal Kolo Muani to secure a spot in the final. Whenever France tried to counterattack against Morocco, Mbappe was the one they tried to find. Against England, the France forward’s marauding run forced England out of shape and led to their opener.

Also Read | Calm and clinical France end Morocco’s dream and prove title credentials

Come the final, he will be just as crucial. Argentina have a tendency to be static, and commit to challenges that they often end up losing. If they were to do that against Mbappe, especially in dangerous areas, they could be made to pay – either by Mbappe or by any of his talented attacking teammates.

4 – Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann could join the four other players who have scored in two separate World Cup finals, if they find the net on Sunday. Can you name the previous four to achieve this feat? Quiz pic.twitter.com/Fc438Bd68t — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 16, 2022

Messi, meanwhile, has been the orchestrator of Argentina’s attack. Against Croatia, he decided to play closer to the opposition’s defensive line because the midfield was packed. Argentina thrived and his inclination to run in behind the defence opened up spaces for others.

Also Read | Lionel Messi showcases there’s more than one way to skin a cat

That has not been the only ploy Messi has used either. More often than not, he walks around in between the midfield and the defensive third, almost provoking defenders to come close to him and leave their zones unguarded. Once that has happened, he whisks past them as if they didn’t exist, leaving his teammates better positioned to capitalise on his genius.

by far the best video i’ve ever taken #messi pic.twitter.com/vJglh088Dr — Connor Kalopsis (@ConnorKalopsis) December 13, 2022

The ability to exploit different gaps could be vital in the final too. Theo Hernandez, who scored the opener against Morocco, likes bombing forward. If he gets caught high up the pitch on any occasion, Messi would most likely pounce.

If Messi decides to play on the last defender’s shoulder, he could have a bit of joy, considering France have not been very diligent in tracking runners lately. Oh, and the threat of the cut-back always looms, especially in the absence of N’Golo Kante.

But keep all of those tactical nuances aside for a second. And just concentrate on the narrative.

Also Read | Argentina’s road to final

Messi and Mbappe who have each scored 5 goals at this World Cup and are in contention for the Golden Boot and Golden Ball – Best Player have walked the most on the pitch. Messi has walked 30.61km of 53.11km covered (57.64%) while Mbappe has walked 22.85km from 44.54km – 51.31%. pic.twitter.com/BvBzq2iXdx — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) December 16, 2022

The final of countless Argentinians and Messi’s dreams is now a reality. Arguably the greatest player ever having a shot at possibly the biggest sporting prize in what will certainly be his most important game.

Lionel Messi, the late great Diego Armando Maradona, and World Cup titles could now be mentioned in the same breath. That little boy from Rosario will have a chance to stand atop the world – all of 35 years old, defying logic, odds, the usual aging process, and telling everyone that there will never quite be a player like him – today, tomorrow and far beyond this World Cup.

Also Read | France’s road to final

Can Messi go one better than Maradona? 🏆🇦🇷🌍 pic.twitter.com/cMq9doACxD — LiveScore (@livescore) December 16, 2022

Look at it from Mbappe’s perspective and this is maybe what he has dreamt of all his life too. The chance to be the crowning jewel of the side that seeks to become the first since that bamboozling and brilliant band of Brazilians back in the 1950s and 60s, to defend their World Cup crown.

The opportunity to have two more World Cup winner’s medals than Messi – the man he partners at Paris Saint-Germain, has immense respect for, and the footballer he ultimately hopes to emulate one day.

Mbappe, who many consider the heir to the throne the Argentinian has long inherited, against Messi, who has, even at this age, illustrated that there is nothing more ethereal and magical than watching him in full flow.

Among all of this, a game between Argentina and France also needs to be played – a contest between a side looking to a Messi-shaped guardian angel every second, against a team that has a plethora of match-winners, including the mercurial Mbappe.

So….this is it.

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are tied for most goals at this World Cup 👀 Never before have two club teammates finished 1-2 in the World Cup Golden Boot race. pic.twitter.com/dFcP0xuszZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 15, 2022

By the time Messi and Mbappe are done on Sunday, one would have achieved history, and would have guaranteed themselves a place among the highest pantheon of elite sportspersons, and of course, a place in eternal footballing folklore.

That is what is at stake here. Mbappe and Messi are on this collision course. One trying to rewrite history, and the other hoping to add another very significant page to a footballing chapter that will remain his own forever. Even if you tried writing this script, you wouldn’t be able to come up with it.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.