FIFA World Cup Final: Dream come true for Messi as Argentina defeat France to be crowned world champions
Argentina defeated France in the summit clash in Lusail, Qatar to win their third FIFA World Cup title overall and their first in 36 years.
also read
Football
Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup Final: Twitter hails 'greatest game' as La Albiceleste give Messi dream farewell
Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after the two sides were locked on 3-3 at the end of half-time, with Lionel Messi scoring a brace in his final World Cup game.
Football
Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup Final: Watch Lionel Messi's goals against Les Bleus in summit clash at Lusail
Lionel Messi, playing his final World Cup game, converted a penalty in the 23rd minute before scoring again in extra time (109'), putting Argentina ahead on each occasion in the World Cup final against France.
Football
FIFA World Cup Final: France coach Didier Deschamps rues 'cruel' loss against Argentina
France lost to Argentina 4-2 in the penalty shootout after Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick held La Albiceleste to a 3-3 draw at the end of extra time, resulting in Les Bleus missing out on becoming the first time since Brazil to win back-to-back titles.