FIFA World Cup Final: Dream come true for Messi as Argentina defeat France to be crowned world champions

Argentina defeated France in the summit clash in Lusail, Qatar to win their third FIFA World Cup title overall and their first in 36 years.

FP Sports December 19, 2022 02:29:56 IST
Lionel Messi lifts the trophy after Argentina win the FIFA World Cup following their thrilling victory over France in the final in Lusail. AP

Lionel Messi lifts the trophy after Argentina win the FIFA World Cup following their thrilling victory over France in the final in Lusail. AP

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez blocks a shot from France’s Kingsley Coman during the penalty shootout of the FIFA World Cup final in Lusail, Qatar. AP

Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel celebrates by taking his shirt off after scoring the winning shot during the penalty shootout against France in the World Cup final. AP

The Argentines celebrate in a huddle after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the dejected French players look on. AP

Talismanic French forward Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in a losing cause in the final, walks past the World Cup trophy during the presentation ceremony. AP

Argentina’s Lionel Messi kisses the trophy during the presentation ceremony of the FIFA World Cup final. AP

Enzo Fernandez (Young Player), Lionel Messi (Golden Ball), Emiliano Martinez (Golden Glove) and Kylian Mbappe (Golden Boot) pose with their respective awards during the presentation ceremony of the FIFA World Cup final in Lusail, Qatar. AP

The presentation ceremony at the FIFA World Cup final takes place on a platform shaped after the Qatar 2022 logo. AP

Fireworks go off at the Lusail Iconic Stadium after Argentina are crowned world champions following their thrilling victory over France in the final. AP

Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy in hand in front of thousands of Argentina fans at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. AP

Updated Date: December 19, 2022 02:39:41 IST

Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup Final: Twitter hails 'greatest game' as La Albiceleste give Messi dream farewell
Football

Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup Final: Twitter hails 'greatest game' as La Albiceleste give Messi dream farewell

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after the two sides were locked on 3-3 at the end of half-time, with Lionel Messi scoring a brace in his final World Cup game.

Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup Final: Watch Lionel Messi's goals against Les Bleus in summit clash at Lusail
Football

Argentina vs France, FIFA World Cup Final: Watch Lionel Messi's goals against Les Bleus in summit clash at Lusail

Lionel Messi, playing his final World Cup game, converted a penalty in the 23rd minute before scoring again in extra time (109'), putting Argentina ahead on each occasion in the World Cup final against France.

FIFA World Cup Final: France coach Didier Deschamps rues 'cruel' loss against Argentina
Football

FIFA World Cup Final: France coach Didier Deschamps rues 'cruel' loss against Argentina

France lost to Argentina 4-2 in the penalty shootout after Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick held La Albiceleste to a 3-3 draw at the end of extra time, resulting in Les Bleus missing out on becoming the first time since Brazil to win back-to-back titles.