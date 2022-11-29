Lionel Messi’s brilliant long-range strike and Enzo Fernandez’s superb goal guided Argentina to a dominating victory over Mexico 2-0 on Saturday in the Group C game at the Lusail Stadium, keeping their FIFA World Cup dream alive.

In a rough and tense match, Messi, who is likely playing in his final World Cup, scooped up Angel Di Maria’s pass outside the box and fired a crisp shot into the bottom corner to break the score.

Three minutes from time, Argentina secured the victory courtesy of substitute Enzo Fernandez, who cut inside and curled a beautiful goal past Guillermo Ochoa.

Interestingly, after the victory, Fernandez’s old message to Messi resurfaced on the internet and went viral in a short period of time. The emotional message came back in 2016 when Messi announced his international retirement after Argentina lost the final of Copa America against Chile on penalties with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner missing from the spot.

Enzo Fernandez on Facebook in 2016, after Messi annouced his retirement from Argentina NT.

After Messi’s announcement, Fernandez tried to convince the 35-year-old to return to the Albiceleste with a heartfelt message which read, “How are we going to convince you? If we are disastrous. How are we going to convince you? We never had 1% of the pressure that you have on your shoulders. You wake up in the morning, you look in the mirror and you know that a crowd of over 40 million people wants you to do the perfect thing and it has been ridiculously imposed that they can demand it.”

How are we going to convince you? If we fail to understand that you are a human being, a person with incomparable talent, the best player on the planet, but a person after all.”

How are we going to convince you? If we don’t stop for a moment to realize that you are not responsible for the anger that losing causes us, which often has more to do with our own frustrations that are reflected there. Let’s look in the mirror and ask ourselves if we demand from ourselves 1% of what we demand from this guy we don’t even know.”

Do what you want, Lionel, but please think about staying. Stay and have fun… in a world of ridiculous pressures, they manage to get the most noble thing out of the game, the fun.”

Seeing you play with the light blue and white is the greatest pride in the world. Play for fun, because when you’re having fun, you have no idea how much fun we have. Thank you and forgive us.”

Notably, Messi reconsidered his decision and eventually returned to international duty two months after his retirement.

