Even before a ball had been kicked at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, many had tipped England and France to go deep into the tournament. The defending champions began with a commanding 4-1 win against Australia. Similarly, England laid down an early marker, making the net bulge six times against a hapless Iran.

Now, these two teams are now on a collision course, and by the time they they are done, only one will be left standing. With Argentina and Croatia in the other semi-final, both might also be fancying their chances of reaching the final — at the very least.

Rather than looking too far ahead, though, England and France would do well to look at what is right in front of them. There will be several intriguing tactical battles across the pitch, and three of those could be crucial in deciding the outcome of this game.

The Kante- Pogba defensive zone that remains unguarded

Most teams would not have coped with the absences of players like N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba. France have such an embarrassment of riches, though, that they have adapted brilliantly so far. Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni have started almost all of their important fixtures and have given France a good base to start their attacks from.

What must not be discounted, however, is that both are relatively inexperienced on the big stage. Neither is as defensively accomplished as Kante, and while that has not hurt them yet, it could come back to haunt them against England.

In most matches this World Cup, Rabiot and Tchouaméni have tended to leave the space around the edge of the box unguarded. Poland tried to exploit it but could not do so, due to a combination of poor delivery and wayward finishing. England, though, are best suited to capitalise on this slight defensive lapse.

Against Senegal, Jordan Henderson scored after being teed up on the edge of the box by Jude Bellingham. The latter got England’s campaign underway after ghosting into the penalty area unmarked against Iran. Bukayo Saka has also created multiple openings via cut-backs, although the usually reliable Harry Kane has spurned those opportunities. Whenever England attack from the flanks, they tend to get to the by-line and look for cut-backs in the zone that starts from the edge of the box to the penalty spot.

So, England’s attacking strengths, in a way, align with what has looked like a potential defensive frailty for France. Because this is a high-pressure occasion, this ploy may or may not work. Don’t be surprised, however, if England try to expose this chink in the defending champion’s armour.

Battle of two similar-yet-vastly-different-systems

France like playing a 4-2-3-1 system with Rabiot and Tchouameni acting as double pivots. Antoine Griezmann operates centrally, albeit a little higher. Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele, meanwhile, provide width.

England are not very dissimilar in that they also deploy three central players. The difference, though, is that they play three central midfielders and opt for a 4-3-3 formation. This, apart from giving them more control in midfield, makes them slightly narrow, which helps in recycling possession quickly and forming passing triangles in midfield. Against Senegal, Bellingham played on the tip of the triangle, with Declan Rice and Henderson acting as the pivots.

France, on the other hand, use Griezmann as a second striker. So, it effectively leaves them with only two central midfielders. Griezmann has the technical quality and tactical awareness to drop into midfield and make it a 4-3-3 when required, although you feel England will always have numerical superiority in the middle of the park because of how they play.

What complicates matters (or empowers) France is the addition of Theo Hernandez as their left-back. He is not a natural defender and prefers attacking a lot more than defending. Rabiot often ventures into the left channel to aid him defensively. This leaves France slightly short-handed centrally. So, if England can use their three central midfielders, with Bellingham making forward runs, they could have space to work with.

Conversely, if England are not able to make the most of this, France could create an overload on the flanks, considering the presence of Hernandez and Rabiot. This would also allow Mbappe to venture in-field and cause havoc like he did against Poland.

Either way, this particular match-up will be fascinating.

The Mbappe-Walker conundrum

Kyle Walker when asked (a lot) about his potential battle with Kylian Mbappe: “It’s not England vs Mbappe, it’s England vs France…I’m not going to roll out a red carpet for him!” 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/pfOV6XMymz — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 7, 2022

Of course, this last bit is about Mbappe. If he is firing on all cylinders, there might not be a lot England, or for that matter, any team on the planet can do. The French forward can make defenders look amateur and his pace is frightening. One defender who can match him for speed, though, is Kyle Walker.

There are two ways England can go about this. They can either ask Walker to drop a little deeper and provide his centre-backs protection. Or, they could adopt a more cavalier approach and ask Walker to bomb down the flanks. The former is pretty self-explanatory. The latter, however, is fraught with risks, although you could argue the rewards are much greater too.

Mbappe does not like tracking back, meaning that if Walker decides to advance down the flanks, he will most likely create a 2-v-1 situation against Hernandez. Saka and Walker are good enough to use this to their advantage and create decent chances.

But, if England don’t hurt France, and leave themselves open to a transition because of Walker being caught high up on the pitch, it will allow Mbappe to have a free run at Harry Maguire and John Stones. And on most days, the France forward will outpace them comfortably.

So, this match-up, much like all things football, comes with a risk-reward trade-off. Walker marauding down the flanks is possibly the only way to pin Mbappe down. But if it goes slightly awry, Mbappe and France will make England pay.

