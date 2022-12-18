The FIFA World Cup in Qatar has finally reached its business end with Argentina and France making it to the summit clash of the tournament. Both teams will now take on each other in the title decider on 18 December.

Interestingly, the FIFA World Cup 2022, which is being streamed Live for free on JioCinema a Viacom 18 app, has become the most engaged and viewed FIFA World Cup in India ever.

Notably, FIFA World Cup is the most-watched sports event on the planet, and the reach for the 2022 edition of the tournament in Qatar is expected to cross 100 million on JioCinema. As per the BARC data, the cumulative reach for the first 48 matches of the tournament had touched 42.2 million in India.

Moreover, digital viewers overtook TV for the first time ever courtesy of plain sailing service by JioCinema, which has become the No. 1 downloaded free app for three weeks across both iOS and Android since 20 November.

JioCinema enhanced viewers’ Live experience with a never-seen-before Hype Mode

The Hype Mode allows the viewers in experiencing the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches from multiple angles. It includes allowing viewers to go back a few seconds to catch a crazy volley or a defense-cutting through-ball again quickly, filters, camera angles, and more. Moreover, the smart feature also offered various details and stats about the two teams during their match, while also showing the best possible angle of crucial highlights of a particular match.

Also, JioCinema partnered with Snap Inc for the FIFA World Cup 2022, offering users never-seen-before voice-activated AR lens and riveting content around the event on Snapchat’s Discover platform, which is a destination for Indian Snapchatters to explore news, entertainment, and expert editorial content. Since the beginning of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, it has hosted premium sports content and game highlights from the tournament which are also available on Sports18 – 1 and JioCinema.

Star-studded panel

The Viacom 18 Sports has a star-studded expert panel for the FIFA World Cup 2022 which includes World Cup heroes like Wayne Rooney, Luis Figo, Robert Pires, Gilberto Silva, and Sol Campbell.

To add to that, more than 50 brands across e-commerce, banking, financial services, auto, fashion, hospitality, and fintech joined Viacom18 Sports’ presentation of the FIFA World Cup.

It is worth noting that JioCinema produced a content series with Mahindra celebrating unheralded heroes of football in India.

Catch all the live action from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ final fixture between Argentina and France, 8:30 PM onwards, on December 18, 2022, Sunday, LIVE & Exclusive on JioCinema, Sports18 – 1, Sports18 – 1 HD and Sports18 Khel.