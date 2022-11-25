Doha: On the fifth day at the FIFA World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to put his club troubles aside and scored in Portugal’s win over Ghana while also entering the history books.

In the late contest, Richarlison scored a brace for Brazil against Serbia, including a belter, but were rocked by an injury scare to captain Neymar.

‘Five star’ Ronaldo

Ronaldo became the first man to score in five different World Cup editions as he slotted home a controversial penalty to help Portugal down Ghana 3-2 in their Group H clash.

The spot-kick was Ronaldo’s eighth career goal at the World Cup and comes after a tumultuous week which saw him make a sensational exit from Manchester United after weeks of tensions with the club.

“It was a beautiful moment, my fifth World Cup, we won, and we started with our good foot,” Ronaldo said after the win.

“It’s a very important win, we know the first match is crucial, but the world record is also something that makes me very proud.”

Out of this world 🇵🇹 🖐 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the first man to score at five FIFA World Cups#FIFAWorldCup | @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/3UKqXLsZWd — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 24, 2022

The penalty itself was a controversial one. Following minimal contact with Mohammed Salisu, Ronaldo crashed theatrically to the turf as the referee pointed to the spot.

Ghana coach Otto Addo described the penalty decision as a “gift” to Ronaldo.

🇬🇭Otto Addo 🗣 “The referee gave a penalty which was not a penalty. Everyone saw that. Why? Because it’s Ronaldo or something?” “If somebody scores a goal, congratulations. But this was really a gift. A special gift from the referee.” pic.twitter.com/9JKSJit7wD — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) November 24, 2022

“I think it was a really wrong decision, we were playing the ball… I don’t know why VAR didn’t come up, there is no explanation,” Addo said.

“If somebody scores a goal then congrats, but it was really a gift… a special gift from the referee.”

Brazil win emphatically

In the late game, Brazil were rocked by an injury scare involving captain Neymar after two goals from Richarlison secured a 2-0 win over Serbia in Group G.

Neymar left the pitch with an apparent ankle injury 😞 pic.twitter.com/8YcaVSIGOT — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 24, 2022

Neymar was substituted with 11 minutes remaining and was later seen with a badly swollen right ankle as he left the field.

The injury comes as flashback of the 2014 World Cup when his tournament was ended by a back injury.

The Brazilian skipper was also ruled out of the 2019 Copa America due to torn ligaments in the same right ankle. He also missed 10 weeks of the 2021/2022 season with an injured left ankle.

Brazilian team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said it was too early to give a clear prognosis on his latest knock.

“We need to wait 24 to 48 hours to have a better assessment,” Lasmar said.

“We need to wait, we cannot make any premature comments about his evolution.”

Brazil coach Tite, however, said he was confident Neymar would be fit for the remainder of the tournament.

“You can be certain that Neymar is going to play in the World Cup,” Tite told reporters.

Richarlison with the goal of the tournament pic.twitter.com/0KjP1zjMG8 — waloo on the web (@that_guy_waloo) November 24, 2022

The injury took the shine off a Brazilian win that came through goals from Richarlison, including a spectacular volleyed second goal.

“It’s a childhood dream come true,” he said afterwards.

Switzerland win, Uruguay held

Breel Embolo, who was born in Cameroon, didn’t celebrate after opening the scoring against them for Switzerland 🤝 pic.twitter.com/pqmE1bcUJX — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 24, 2022

Cameroon-born Switzerland’s Breel Embolo scored the solitary goal to beat the African team.

The forward struck three minutes into the second half at Al Janoub Stadium as Switzerland secured a vital three points.

Embolo, who converted from a low Xherdan Shaqiri cross, chose not to celebrate against his birth country.

“It’s quite special for him because of his links to Cameroon — I’m very happy he’s playing for us,” said Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer. “He’s always right there when you need him.”

Defeat condemned Cameroon to their eighth straight loss at World Cups — a miserable run going back to 2002.

In Thursday’s other game, the return of Son Heung-min was not enough to inspire South Korea to victory with the Asian side grinding out a 0-0 draw with Uruguay.

The Tottenham striker wore a mask to protect the injury he suffered while playing in the Champions League as South Korea took a point in their opener.

The 30-year-old had surgery for fractures around his left eye just three weeks ago and this was his first time playing competitively since.

“I feel ok, I’m not the only one to wear a mask, some players wear masks. I feel comfortable,” he told reporters afterwards.

“I’m just happy to be here, happy with the mask that I could play, it’s just so amazing.”

(with inputs from AFP)

