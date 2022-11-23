Doha: Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history on the third day of the tournament in Qatar by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1. Later in the day, France came from a goal down to launch their title defence in style.

Argentina start strong, whimper later

Argentina arrived in Qatar on a 36-match unbeaten streak and appeared to be on their way to a straightforward victory after Messi stroked home an early penalty.

FIFA World Cup: Fixtures | Results | Points Table | Squads | Records

Lionel Scaloni’s Copa America champions could (should?) have put the game beyond Saudi Arabia’s reach by half time but had three goals chalked off for offside.

Saudi Arabia, ranked a lowly 51st in the world, equalised early in the second half through Saleh Al-Shehri, silencing the Argentinian fans.

Five minutes later the Green Falcons were in front when Salem Al-Dawsari rifled an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has announced a public holiday for tomorrow after their win against Argentina at the World Cup! 😱 pic.twitter.com/wyz7uOLoY1 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 22, 2022

Argentina, who last failed to reach the knockouts in 2002 – also played in Asia, will be dumped out as early as Saturday if they lose to Mexico.

Must Read | Lionel Messi & Co. flunk as Argentina suffer massive Saudi Arabia upset

In the aftermath, Messi tried to urge fans to keep faith in the team. “It’s a very heavy blow, a defeat that hurts, but we must continue to have confidence in ourselves,” said Messi, who has never won the World Cup.

“This group is not going to give up.”

The defeat also meant Argentina were unable to go level with Italy’s all-time record of 37 matches unbeaten.

France impress after going down

Olivier Giroud equals Henry as France all time topscorer: 51 goals. He’s still doing incredible also with AC Milan as he scored 22 goals in 55 total apps, winning Serie A title. Milan invested less than €2m to sign him in 2021. New deal to be discussed soon. Special player 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/b5Ax8PbE8X — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 22, 2022

Holders France came from a goal down to see off Australia 4-1 but had their injury list expand with Lucas Hernandez out of the tournament now.

Earlier, Didier Deschamps lost Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema to go with Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante and Presnel Kimpembe.

Craig Goodwin gave the Socceroos hope of grabbing the second shock win of the day with a ninth-minute opener, but France were ahead before half-time courtesy goals from Adrien Rabiot and Olivier Giroud. Kylian Mbappe headed home a third midway through the second period.

Giroud, 36, completed a double with 19 minutes remaining to draw level with Thierry Henry at the top of his country’s all-time scoring charts on 51 goals.

Stalemate for Denmark, Poland

Denmark drew 0-0 with Tunisia in the other match in Group D, with talisman Christian Eriksen appearing in his first match in a major tournament since suffering a cardiac arrest during the European Championship last year.

WOW. The moment Robert Lewandowski missed his penalty. The reaction from the Mexico fans is WILD. pic.twitter.com/HgGQx0Edai — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) November 22, 2022

Poland played out a goalless draw with Mexico in the other game in Argentina’s Group C, with Robert Lewandowski missing a second-half penalty.

The Barcelona striker was denied a maiden World Cup goal when his 58th-minute spot-kick was saved by veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Off the field: Messi’s adversary Ronaldo shown the door by Manchester United

Saudi Arabia’s dramatic win shifted the focus — for a time, at least — to the action on the pitch, but Messi’s great rival Cristiano Ronaldo was soon making the headlines again.

Manchester United said the 37-year-old forward, currently with the Portugal squad in Qatar, will leave the club with immediate effect following last week’s incendiary television interview.

Ronaldo had said he felt “betrayed” by the club and had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

… rainbow symbols create controversy

World Cup organisers faced growing questions about whether the rainbow logo can be displayed at the World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

Numerous journalists and individuals were hounded by locals and security teams for display rainbow symbols.

‘Clearly, I wasn’t going to take my hat off… I pointed out FIFA had made lots of comments about supporting LGBT rights.’ Former Wales footballer @LauraMcAllister has told ITV News that security at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium refused to let her enter with a rainbow bucket hat. pic.twitter.com/Sna2AQYieF — ITV News (@itvnews) November 21, 2022

Laura McAllister, former Wales women’s team captain, was confronted by security guards during the game against the USA and ordered to remove her rainbow-coloured bucket hat.

The Welsh Football Association (WFA) said several members of Rainbow Wall, Wales LGBTQ supporters’ group, had also been told they could not wear the hats.

Just now: Security guard refusing to let me into the stadium for USA-Wales. “You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed.” pic.twitter.com/TvSGThMYq8 — Subscribe to GrantWahl.com (@GrantWahl) November 21, 2022

American journalist Grant Wahl tweeted that he had been told he must remove his T-shirt because it featured a rainbow logo. He said he was detained for 25 minutes but was eventually allowed to enter the stadium.

Fomos abordados por conta da bandeira de Pernambuco, que tem um arco-íris e acharam que era a bandeira LGBT. Tomaram o meu celular e só me devolveram quando deletei o vídeo que tinha. pic.twitter.com/7X2oal8bq1 — Victor Pereira (@ovictorpereira) November 22, 2022

A Brazilian journalist documented being hassled by local police outside a stadium after a regional state flag was mistaken for an LGBTQ pride flag.

Victor Pereira said authorities took away his phone after he video recorded a man’s negative reaction to the Brazilian’s colorful flag of northeastern state of Pernambuco, which sports a rainbow, a red cross and a star.

Seven European teams including England and Germany had announced they were abandoning plans for their captains to wear a rainbow-themed armband.

Belgium’s Jan Vertonghen said he was “afraid” to talk about human rights with teams deciding not to protest.

“I’m afraid if I say something about this I might not be able to play tomorrow,” the defender said.

“It’s an experience I’ve never felt in football before. I feel controlled. I’m afraid to even say something about this.”

The armbands have been widely viewed as a symbolic protest against laws in Qatar.

(with inputs from AFP)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.