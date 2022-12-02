FIFA World Cup Day 12: Germany, Belgium crash out, Japan, Morocco qualify for last 16
FIFA World Cup Day 12: Germany crashed out of the World Cup at the group stage for the second time in succession despite a 4-2 win against Costa Rica
The 12th day of the FIFA World Cup witnessed some shocking results as Germany and Belgium failed to make it to the final 16. Japan on the other hand, stunned Spain to march ahead.
Germany crash out
Germany bowed out of the tournament despite a 4-2 win against Costa Rica. The four-time winners needed a win in this encounter against Costa Rica but were also relying upon the result of the match between Japan and Spain. The Japnese side shocked Spain and clinched a 2-1 win. Japan’s win meant the Germans were eliminated on goal difference.
“It is unbelievably bitter for us because our result would have been enough,” forward Thomas Mueller said. “It’s a feeling of powerlessness.”
Japan stun Spain
Japan stunned Spain with a 2-1 win and made a place in the fianl 16. Spain on the other side, also moved ahead despite suffering a defeat. The Japnese team had earlier defeated Germany as well in their group stage fixture. Spain and Germany ended on four points each, but La Roja progressed on goal difference in second place.
“It’s not like we have re-written history, but we’ve overcome a big wall,” said Doan, who netted against both Spain and Germany.
Belgium eliminated
Belgium also crashed out of the competition in the group stage following a 0-0 draw with Croatia. The Croatia side had a penalty award controversially cancelled by VAR early in a largely uneventful first half.
Croatia have also progressed from Group F behind winners Morocco who defeated Canada 2-1 to also qualify for the last 16.
“We had some chances against us but it didn’t change our mindset,” said coach Dalic. “We were lucky they didn’t take their chances.”
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez later announced that he was stepping down from the post after a six-year spell in charge. “Today, if we would’ve gone through I think we would’ve seen the real Belgium and could’ve been very competitive in the next rounds,” said Martinez.
Morocco register final 16 berth
Morocco also registered a berth in the final 16 after beating Canada 2-1. Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri scored for the side and made sure that they finish at the helm in points table in Group F.
“It wasn’t easy, but when you have an opportunity to make history, you remember it,” Morocco coach Walid Regragui said.
