On day 10 of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the much-anticipated showdown between USA and Iran, which had been bubbling over diplomatically, reached pitchside.

The third international meeting of the bitter ideological rivals had started with a bad-tempered buildup.

Iran’s Football Federation had demanded that FIFA punish US Soccer for posting a modified version of their country’s flag on social media.

Meanwhile, Iran’s every move in Qatar has been scrutinised for signs the players are showing support for mass anti-government protests that have shaken the country.

The intensity, however, wasn’t matched through the course of 90 minutes. USA bagged a 1-0 win, courtesy Christian Pulisic, and a stronger second half from Iran wasn’t enough to salvage a point which would have taken them through.

Also in Group B, England had a much easier time dispatching Wales 3-0, with Marcus Rashford scoring a brace and playing a role in the other by Phil Foden.

As a result, England finished top of the standings and will face Senegal in the next round and USA get Netherlands. Earlier, Senegal had finished second in Group A with the Dutch topping it.

USA grind to win

Iran were guilty of being sluggish in the first half but were better in the second. However, they lacked the creativity to catch US defence out. The Americans were deserved winners after digging deep.

“The guys grinded, gave every single ounce and we are undefeated going into the next round,” USA coach Gregg Berhalter said.

Iran substitute Saman Ghoddos squandered two clear scoring opportunities.

“The dream is over,” Iran coach Carlos Queiroz said. “Unfortunately football always punishes the team that doesn’t score.”

Reflecting on the game back home, US President Joe Biden wrapped up a speech on the economy in Michigan, but returned to the stage to tell the crowd: “The US one, Iran zero! The game’s over!”

England send Wales packing

England’s task was significantly easier, as they swept past Wales 3-0 to win Group B and set up a meeting with Senegal on Sunday.

After an uneventful first half, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden pounced in the space of two minutes to effectively end the contest.

Rashford then added a third goal to ensure Wales’ first involvement in a World Cup finals since 1958, 64 years back, ended in disappointment.

“This is what I play football for, the biggest moments, the best moments,” Rashford said.

“I’m really happy today that we’re going through to the next round. I have massive ambition for this team and think we can play even better than we showed today.”

Netherlands win easy, Qatar go 0/3

The Netherlands cruised into the last-16 with a comfortable 2-0 win over already-eliminated hosts Qatar to win Group A.

Cody Gakpo netted his third goal of the tournament and Frenkie de Jong scored the other as the Dutch easily triumphed at Al Bayt Stadium.

Meanwhile, Qatar suffered a third consecutive defeat and conclude their first World Cup appearance with the record reading: 0 wins, 0 draws, 3 losses, one goal scored and seven conceded. Qatar are the first host nation to lose all three of their World Cup group games.

Senegal come through in nailbiter

At the Khalifa International Stadium, Kalidou Koulibaly’s first goal for Senegal pushed his country to a 2-1 win over Ecuador and a place in the knockout phase for just the second time in their history.

The Chelsea defender’s 70th-minute strike eliminated the South Americans, who only needed a draw to go through, and made Senegal the first African side to progress from the group stage so far in this tournament.

Pitch invader with rainbow flag released

An Italian man who ran onto the pitch during Monday’s game between Portugal and Uruguay carrying a rainbow flag was released following a brief detention.

The man identified as Mario Ferri also wore a T-shirt with the words “Respect for Iranian Woman” on the back and “Save Ukraine” on the front.

Ferri said on Instagram: “FIFA banned rainbow captain’s armbands and human rights flags in the stands, they blocked everyone, BUT NOT ME.”

(with inputs from AFP)

