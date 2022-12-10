Football at times is hard to explain. Or else how will you describe a game of 120 minutes that went into the favour of a team, whose lone shot on target came as late as the 116th minute. The shot was also enough to take the game into the tie-breaker for the second consecutive game for Crotia. Apart from the 4 million-odd people of the Baltic nation, very few fancied their chances against five-time champions Brazil, who steamrolled South Korea 4-1 before reaching Al Rayyan for the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals.

FIFA World Cup: Fixtures | Results | Points Table | Squads | Records

It was the same sheer attacking quality of Brazil that found spaces in a water-tight Croatian defence that was marshaled by an experienced midfield of Luka Modric, Mario Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic. But all of Neymar’s mastery on the ball, Vinicius Junior’s mazy runs and Anthony’s trickeries stood for a solitary goal on the night despite having as many as 11 shots on the target.

The boisterous crowd at the Education City Stadium had to wait as long as the 105th minute to watch Neymar blast the goal into the net after rounding off Dominique Livakovic as he split open a Croatian defence by playing back-to-back one-twos with two teammates to create a chance out of nothing.

It looked virtually impossible for the Croats to find their way back in the game as their legs appeared too tired after consecutive marathon games in the knockout phases.

But one could sense that Zlatko Dalic’s side will have one last bite of the cherry as they have time and again showed in the extra times of the World Cups over the span of four years.

The equaliser eventually came in 11 minutes and wasn’t as half pretty as the opening goal as Bruno Petkovic’s weak left-footed effort took Marquinhos deflection to stun shot-stopper Alisson Becker before bouncing into the net. The celebration that followed lacked none of the enthusiasm from the goal earlier, if not more, as fans in red and white cheques went berserk as the match was forced into the penalties.

Livakovic’s night!

Taking the game that late into the penalties already meant trouble for Brazil with the momentum slipping away from them. You may call it a blunder on Brazil coach Tite’s part as he sent 21-year-old Rodrygo to take the first penalty against Dominik Livakovic, who was Croatia’s star of the night with nine saves. The young forward couldn’t sell a dummy to the custodian who correctly jumped to his left to block a poorly-placed penalty.

Such was Livakovic presence in front of the goal on the night that the woodwork was in his favour too. After conceding two strikes, Livakovic saw Marquinhos send him the wrong way but still hit the post to his right. The defender watched the ball deflected away in disbelief as Brazil’s worst fear came true.

Modric: Still the midfield general

At 37, Luka Modric may not be the midfield engine he once was but the street-smart footballer that he always has been, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner showed he knows how to conserve his energy for 200 minutes of football in a space of four days.

Yes, Croatia’s 116th-minute goal had a slice of luck but was also a construct of the biggest Croatian football star, who set Nikola Vlasic free for a counter-attack despite appearing exhausted and off-balanced while skipping a rough Brazilian challenge.

Modric was in the mix of things from the start as Croatia exerted themselves on Brazil in the opening 20 minutes. Modric, along with Brozovic and Kovacic, overwhelmed Brazil’s midfield consisting of Neymar, Casemiro, and Lucas Paqueta.

If only Croatia had the quality at the front to make the most of the opening opportunities as playing two hours of football prior (four days earlier against Japan) took a toll on the aging Croatian midfield. Their attack shut the shop for the entirety of the second half while youthful Brazil attack took charge of the proceedings. Modric was still the boss on the field with an amazing 91 per cent passing accuracy!

Neymar: Big night, big goal!

Neymar is having a somewhat humble World Cup by his standard as the player, who once was expected to take the world by storm appears to be a mere footnote in rich Brazil football history with next to no international success to his name at the age of 30 with the Selecao.

However, the PSG forward, who featured as a midfielder in Brazil’s World Cup campaign, certainly registered his name in the history book as he equalled all-time great Pele’s national team record of 77 goals. A FIFA record that is not recognised by the Brazilian football federation, which counts Pele’s further 18 goals for the national team while playing in friendlies against clubs.

Neymar, who scored from the spot against South Korea a few days ago, justified coach Tite’s decision of playing him in the midfield as he burst into life as late as the extra time. Finding himself free in the midfield for a moment, Neymar played a one-two with Rodrygo to leave the Croatian midfield in shambles before doing the same to their defence by playing another one-two with Paqueta, who put him right in front of the goal. Neymar’s striker instinct tookover from there as he blast past left-back Borna Sosa and then rounded up Livakovic with another touch before shooting into the roof of the net as Sosa tried to guard the goal.

No Brazil vs Argentina

Being the only moment to marvel on the night of agony for the Brazilians, the defeat also meant the much-awaited semifinal clash between the two most-hated rivals of South America is now out of contention. It will only rub further salt in the wound of the Selecao fans that Lionel Messi’s Argentina managed to hold their nerves in a shootout against the Netherlands to reach the semifinals.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.