FIFA World Cup: Australian footballers’ fanboy moment with Lionel Messi after Round of 16 clash; watch
After the defeat against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match, Australian players like Marco Tilio, Keanu Baccus and Joel King waited in the lobby till Messi came and joined them.
Argentina star Lionel Messi has a huge fan base all around the globe. Not only football enthusiasts but professional footballers from different countries also wish to meet him in person. There are several instances where footballers from opponent teams were spotted imitating Messi’s iconic celebration while scoring in front of their idol.
On Sunday, after Argentina’s Round of 16 victory over Australia, some of the Socceroos players were waiting outside Argentina’s dressing room to click a picture with Messi.
Australian players like Marco Tilio, Keanu Baccus, and Joel King waited in the lobby till Messi came and joined them. They held back for their turn with much patience and posed with the Argentine one by one. Messi, well recognised for his humble gestures, spent some time there and posed with each of them.
View this post on Instagram
Tilio shared the memorable frame on his personal Instagram. He wrote, “To be a part of something so special and to have learnt so much. Then I met my idol growing up and the best player in the world. I’m so grateful and feel blessed.”
A clip of the special meeting has been posted on Twitter by an Argentina fan. The caption of the post reads, “Australian players were fanboying over Messi after the match.” Though the enthusiasm surrounding Messi is not new, the footage grabbed the attention of internet users.
Australian players were fanboying over Messi after the match 😂 pic.twitter.com/uFIWWLt4m1
— R 🇦🇷 (@Lionel30i) December 4, 2022
A person noted, “I swear no other player in the history of football will have the same impact as Messi.”
I swear no other player in the history of football will have the same impact as Messi
— Barca_W (@AS51973566) December 4, 2022
An overwhelmed fan sarcastically stated, “Who isn’t a fan of Messi? Even Cristiano Ronaldo is but he denies it in public.”
Who isn’t a fan of Messi? Even Cristiano Ronaldo is but he denies in public. 🐐
— Tausif Iqbal (@iamtussi10) December 4, 2022
Another individual said, “Nothing concerns them with sadness. Men just wanna snap with greatness.”
Nothing concern them with sadness .Men just wanna snap with the greatness
— Be happy (@Temilhorlar) December 4, 2022
The Australia game marked a notable one for Messi as it was the 1000th match of his career. He gave Argentina an early lead in the 35h minute of the game. Additionally, it was the first knockout goal for the former Barcelona forward in any World Cup.
After Messi, Julian Alvarez extended the lead to 2-0. Argentina’s supporters were shocked when Enzo Fernandez scored an own goal in the 77th minute. Australia made a valiant effort to earn a draw, but ultimately Argentina prevailed.
Argentina will battle the Netherlands in the quarter-final on 9 December at the Lusail Stadium.
