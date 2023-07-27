Sports

FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: India drawn in Group A alongside Qatar and Kuwait

The draws for the Asian Games were also revealed on Thursday. While the Indian men have been drawn in Group A with China, Bangladesh and Myanmar, the women have been drawn alongside Chinese Taipei and Thailand in Group B.

FP Sports Last Updated:July 27, 2023 15:39:43 IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: India drawn in Group A alongside Qatar and Kuwait

The India men's football team had emerged victorious at the SAFF Championship. Image: PTI

The India men’s football team were on Thursday placed in Group A of the AFC qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 that will be jointly hosted by United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

Group A consists of India, 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar and Kuwait. The winner of the qualification first round match between Afghanistan and Mongolia will join the three teams in Group A. The draw was announced at the AFC house in Kuala Lumpur.

A total of 36 teams will participate in the AFC second round qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Teams have been divided into nine groups of four, and will play in a home and away format.

The top two teams will qualify for the AFC qualifiers third round as well as the AFC Asian Cup 2027, while the remaining teams will advance to the third round of the Asian Cup qualification.

India had made it to the Pot 2 of AFC qualification following successful outings at the SAFF Championship, Intercontinental Cup and the tri-nation football tournament.

This comes after both the India men’s and women’s football teams were granted permission to take part in the Asian Games scheduled to take place in Hangzhou, China.

The draws for the Asian Games were also revealed on Thursday. While the Indian men have been drawn in Group A with China, Bangladesh and Myanmar, the women have been drawn alongside Chinese Taipei and Thailand in Group B.

Published on: July 27, 2023 15:37:41 IST

TAGS:

also read

AIFF introduces U-20 national championship for men; inaugural edition to begin in January 2024
Football

AIFF introduces U-20 national championship for men; inaugural edition to begin in January 2024

The inaugural edition of the newly-introduced U-20 Men's National Championship will take place in the months of January and February in 2024.

Football transfers: Jordan Henderson nears move to Al-Ettifaq; Inter Milan sign Juan Cuadrado
Football

Football transfers: Jordan Henderson nears move to Al-Ettifaq; Inter Milan sign Juan Cuadrado

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez could be the latest big-name player heading to Saudi Arabia while Benjamin Mendy signed for French club Lorient on Wednesday.

Football transfers: Bayern Munich officials in London to try to sign Harry Kane; Pulisic joins AC Milan
Football

Football transfers: Bayern Munich officials in London to try to sign Harry Kane; Pulisic joins AC Milan

Bayern Munich officials are in London and held a meeting with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy as they hope to sign striker Harry Kane, a media report said.