Viacom18 Sports, the official broadcaster of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in India, has announced a star-studded expert panel for the mega event. The most prestigious football competition in the world, which begins on 20 November, will be brought to viewers in India by an extraordinary group consisting of Wayne Rooney, Luis Figo, Robert Pires, Sol Campbell, and Gilberto Silva across Sports18 – 1 and JioCinema.

Rooney, one of the most prolific strikers to have ever played the game and England’s all-time top goal-scorer, will be joined by Portuguese legend and Ballon d’Or winner Luis Figo, who led his country to the semifinals in 2006, their best finish at a FIFA World Cup since 1966.

‘The Invincibles’ teammates Sol Campbell, Robert Pires and Gilberto Silva will add further star power to the Viacom18 Sports expert’s panel. Campbell is the only player to have represented England in six consecutive major tournaments, playing in 1996, 2000 and 2004 Euros; and 1998, 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cups, while Pires was an integral part of France’s 1998 World Cup-winning team and Silva was Brazil’s defensive rock in the 2002 World Cup winning campaign.

“Delighted to be in India and joining Viacom18 Sports for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. It is my first opportunity to visit the country and get a chance to speak to many of the Indian football fans who supported me during my playing career,” said Wayne Rooney. “I am also excited to be a part of the country’s World Cup experience and excitement.”

“I have been fortunate to experience the love for football in India previously and can only imagine how excited the fans will be during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” said Luis Figo. “With Viacom18 Sports, not only am I coming back to India, but I will also give the fans a taste of the world’s greatest show.”

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off on 20th November at 9:30 PM, with hosts Qatar facing Ecuador in the opening game.

The FIFA World Cup in India will be shown live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. And it can also be live streamed on JioCinema.

