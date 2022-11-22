Auto refresh feeds

Argentina and Saudi Arabia have played each other four times with two wins for the South Americans and two draws

Saud Abdulhamid is adjudged to have held Paredes back and Argentina have the chance to take the lead

Lionel Messi scores from the penalty spot and Argentina take a 1-0 lead over Saudi Arabia. 'Leo' gingerly walks and sees the Saudi Arabia goalkeeper go one way and he sends it to the other. A calm and casual penalty, kept it low, kept it comfortably away from the post and he's now scored in four separate FIFA World Cup Finals.

Lionel Messi's penalty, his seventh at a World Cup finals, the difference between Argentina and Saudi Arabia after 45 minutes. Argentina have had the ball in the back of the net three times more since but have been offside on each instance. Neat start to football with three more matches to come!

With their first shot of the match, Saudi Arabia have equalised. Saleh Alshehri rides the challenge from Cristian Romero and unleashes a left footed shot that finds the corner of the Argentina goal. That came out of nowhere!

Yes you read that right. Saudi Arabia have taken the lead over Argentina. Salem Aldawsari tip toeing around the Argentina box. The defenders trying to keep their feet away to not give away a penalty but have ended up giving just the space he needed to unleash and find the corner. That's a gorgeous finish! Two goals in five minutes and this game has turned on its head

With their first shot of the match, Saudi Arabia have equalised. Saleh Alshehri rides the challenge from Cristian Romero and unleashes a left footed shot that finds the corner of the Argentina goal. That came out of nowhere!

Yes you read that right. Saudi Arabia have taken the lead over Argentina. Salem Aldawsari tip toeing around the Argentina box. The defenders trying to keep their feet away to not give away a penalty but have ended up giving just the space he needed to unleash and find the corner. That's a gorgeous finish! Two goals in five minutes and this game has turned on its head

With backs to the wall, Scaloni makes three changes in a go. Lisandro Martinez, Alvarez and Fernandez replacing Romero, Gomez and Paredes

Brilliant save! Point blank stop from Alowais and Saudi Arabia continue to lead. Don't think he knew much about that shot from Martinez.

De Paul with a lovely cross from the right but it is far too close to the goalkeeper and no one is going for it. The play continues and Di Maria has a shot at the goal but it is safely collected by Alowais

Di Maria with a cross from outside his left foot while running down the right wing but no one reads it and it goes across the face of the goal with nothing to show for it

Lionel Messi wins a free kick and Saudi Arabia players protest. The magician takes the free kick but it goes well over. Just not been his, or anyone in blue and white's day.

Di Maria floats the ball into the Saudi Arabia box and it meets Lionel Messi's header but it is missing the pace and precision to beat the goalkeeper. Taken comfortably and the frustration for the 1986 champions continues

Doha: Lionel Messi begins his legacy-defining World Cup with a game against likely the weakest opponent the Argentina star will face in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup: Fixtures | Results | Points Table | Squads | Records

On a 36-match unbeaten run, Argentina opens the group stage Tuesday against Saudi Arabia — the second lowest-ranked team at the tournament.

It seems like an ideal chance for Messi to push his international goals tally toward a century — he currently has 91 — in what’s surely a forlorn attempt to catch the leading men’s mark of 117, owned by great rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

How Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni treats Messi for this game in particular, being staged in the 80,000-seat Lusail Iconic Stadium, might be instructive given the captain’s fitness has been managed heading into the World Cup.

Messi trained individually on Friday and Saturday because of what the Argentine football federation described as “muscle overload.” That raised doubts about whether Messi will play the full 90 minutes against Saudi Arabia, but he played them down when making a rare appearance at a news conference, saying Monday he was “very well physically, in good condition.”

“No issues whatsoever,” said Messi, who was pictured at practice with extra padding on the inside of his right ankle. “I heard there were rumors of having to miss part of training or be away from the team because of a blow, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary.”

The Saudis might have come through Asian qualifying relatively comfortably, but they tend to struggle on football’s highest stage, reaching the last 16 only once in their five appearances at the World Cup.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.