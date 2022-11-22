How the game unfolded
First half: 🇦🇷 Argentina scored early, had three disallowed for offside
Second half: 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia with two goals in five minutes, kept 🇦🇷 Argentina at arm's length
SAUDI ARABIA LEAD!
Yes you read that right. Saudi Arabia have taken the lead over Argentina. Salem Aldawsari tip toeing around the Argentina box. The defenders trying to keep their feet away to not give away a penalty but have ended up giving just the space he needed to unleash and find the corner. That's a gorgeous finish! Two goals in five minutes and this game has turned on its head
SAUDI ARABIA SCORE!
With their first shot of the match, Saudi Arabia have equalised. Saleh Alshehri rides the challenge from Cristian Romero and unleashes a left footed shot that finds the corner of the Argentina goal. That came out of nowhere!
HALF TIME!
Lionel Messi's penalty, his seventh at a World Cup finals, the difference between Argentina and Saudi Arabia after 45 minutes. Argentina have had the ball in the back of the net three times more since but have been offside on each instance. Neat start to football with three more matches to come!
GOAL! Argentina 1-0 Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi scores from the penalty spot and Argentina take a 1-0 lead over Saudi Arabia. 'Leo' gingerly walks and sees the Saudi Arabia goalkeeper go one way and he sends it to the other. A calm and casual penalty, kept it low, kept it comfortably away from the post and he's now scored in four separate FIFA World Cup Finals.
PENALTY ARGENTINA!
Saud Abdulhamid is adjudged to have held Paredes back and Argentina have the chance to take the lead
Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Head-to-head
Argentina and Saudi Arabia have played each other four times with two wins for the South Americans and two draws
1988: 2-2 draw at the Bicentennial Gold Cup
1988: 2-0 win at same tournament
1992: 3-1 win at the Confederations Cup
2012: 0-0 in a friendly
Saudi Arabia playing XI
Alowais; Abdulhamid, Altambakti, Albulaihi, Alshahrani; Kanno, Almalki, Alfaraj, Albrikan, Alshehri, Aldawsari
The Saudi Arabia goalkeeper was immense today
Mohammed Al Owais made five saves against Argentina, the most a goalkeeper has made in a single game so far at the 2022 World Cup.
One of many heroic displays for Saudi Arabia. #KSA #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/DzXqg6KWYZ
WHAT A SHOCKER!
Argentina lose a World Cup match they led at half-time for the 2nd time, after the 1930 final against Uruguay.
FULL TIME! Saudi Arabia shock Argentina 2-1
Saudi Arabia have caused a massive upset at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by beating one of the title favourites Argentina 2-1 at the Lusail Stadium. Al Shehr and Al Dawsari the goalscorers in the second half to overturn Messi's early opener
90+6' Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia
Yasser Alshahrani is down and looks to be out. A collision between the defender and the goalkeeper has thrown the right back out. Medical staff are out in number to help him. He is being stretchered off the field. Been incredible - like the rest of the Saudi Arabia team
The goal that made all the difference!
Arabic commentary on Saudi Arabia’s goal vs Argentina 🇦🇷🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/LFpq8vTmuS— Hala Madrid (@Salahtheking_) November 22, 2022
Doha: Lionel Messi begins his legacy-defining World Cup with a game against likely the weakest opponent the Argentina star will face in Qatar.
On a 36-match unbeaten run, Argentina opens the group stage Tuesday against Saudi Arabia — the second lowest-ranked team at the tournament.
It seems like an ideal chance for Messi to push his international goals tally toward a century — he currently has 91 — in what’s surely a forlorn attempt to catch the leading men’s mark of 117, owned by great rival Cristiano Ronaldo.
How Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni treats Messi for this game in particular, being staged in the 80,000-seat Lusail Iconic Stadium, might be instructive given the captain’s fitness has been managed heading into the World Cup.
Messi trained individually on Friday and Saturday because of what the Argentine football federation described as “muscle overload.” That raised doubts about whether Messi will play the full 90 minutes against Saudi Arabia, but he played them down when making a rare appearance at a news conference, saying Monday he was “very well physically, in good condition.”
“No issues whatsoever,” said Messi, who was pictured at practice with extra padding on the inside of his right ankle. “I heard there were rumors of having to miss part of training or be away from the team because of a blow, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary.”
The Saudis might have come through Asian qualifying relatively comfortably, but they tend to struggle on football’s highest stage, reaching the last 16 only once in their five appearances at the World Cup.
This year's FIFA World Cup is the first to be played in the middle of the season in Europe, where most of the top stars are based.
