FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: Saudi Arabia come from behind to stun Argentina 2-1

FIFA World Cup 2022: Live score and updates of Argentina vs Saudi Arabia from Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

FP Sports November 22, 2022 17:40:51 IST
FIFA World Cup Live: Argentina take on Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. AP

Highlights

17:39 (ist)

FULL TIME! Saudi Arabia shock Argentina 2-1

Saudi Arabia have caused a massive upset at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by beating one of the title favourites Argentina 2-1 at the Lusail Stadium. Al Shehr and Al Dawsari the goalscorers in the second half to overturn Messi's early opener
16:52 (ist)

SAUDI ARABIA LEAD!

Yes you read that right. Saudi Arabia have taken the lead over Argentina. Salem Aldawsari tip toeing around the Argentina box. The defenders trying to keep their feet away to not give away a penalty but have ended up giving just the space he needed to unleash and find the corner. That's a gorgeous finish! Two goals in five minutes and this game has turned on its head
16:47 (ist)

SAUDI ARABIA SCORE!

With their first shot of the match, Saudi Arabia have equalised. Saleh Alshehri rides the challenge from Cristian Romero and unleashes a left footed shot that finds the corner of the Argentina goal. That came out of nowhere! 
16:26 (ist)

HALF TIME!

Lionel Messi's penalty, his seventh at a World Cup finals, the difference between Argentina and Saudi Arabia after 45 minutes. Argentina have had the ball in the back of the net three times more since but have been offside on each instance. Neat start to football with three more matches to come!
15:45 (ist)

GOAL! Argentina 1-0 Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi scores from the penalty spot and Argentina take a 1-0 lead over Saudi Arabia. 'Leo' gingerly walks and sees the Saudi Arabia goalkeeper go one way and he sends it to the other. A calm and casual penalty, kept it low, kept it comfortably away from the post and he's now scored in four separate FIFA World Cup Finals. 
15:41 (ist)

PENALTY ARGENTINA!

Saud Abdulhamid is adjudged to have held Paredes back and Argentina have the chance to take the lead
15:03 (ist)

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Head-to-head

Argentina and Saudi Arabia have played each other four times with two wins for the South Americans and two draws

1988: 2-2 draw at the Bicentennial Gold Cup

1988: 2-0 win at same tournament

1992: 3-1 win at the Confederations Cup

2012: 0-0 in a friendly
14:56 (ist)

Saudi Arabia playing XI

Alowais; Abdulhamid, Altambakti, Albulaihi, Alshahrani; Kanno, Almalki, Alfaraj, Albrikan, Alshehri, Aldawsari
14:56 (ist)

Argentina XI: Messi starts; Otamendi and Romero at centre-back

Playing XI: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Gomez; Messi, Martinez, Di Maria

Nov 22, 2022 - 17:54 (IST)

How the game unfolded

First half: 🇦🇷 Argentina scored early, had three disallowed for offside

Second half: 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia with two goals in five minutes, kept 🇦🇷 Argentina at arm's length

Nov 22, 2022 - 17:49 (IST)

The Saudi Arabia goalkeeper was immense today

Nov 22, 2022 - 17:41 (IST)

WHAT A SHOCKER!

Nov 22, 2022 - 17:39 (IST)

FULL TIME! Saudi Arabia shock Argentina 2-1

Saudi Arabia have caused a massive upset at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by beating one of the title favourites Argentina 2-1 at the Lusail Stadium. Al Shehr and Al Dawsari the goalscorers in the second half to overturn Messi's early opener

Nov 22, 2022 - 17:35 (IST)

90+10' Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

Play underway after a break. Di Maria with the cross and it finds Alvarez who heads it straight at the Saudi goalkeeper. Been that kind of day for the Scaloni-managed team

Nov 22, 2022 - 17:32 (IST)

90+6' Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

Yasser Alshahrani is down and looks to be out. A collision between the defender and the goalkeeper has thrown the right back out. Medical staff are out in number to help him. He is being stretchered off the field. Been incredible - like the rest of the Saudi Arabia team

Nov 22, 2022 - 17:27 (IST)

90' Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

Eight minutes added on. Fair enough. Messi has a header cleared off the line but there was a foul on the way to it. 

Nov 22, 2022 - 17:24 (IST)

The goal that made all the difference!

Nov 22, 2022 - 17:22 (IST)

87' Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

Di Maria with another ball into the area, hoping this one is met by a teammate and slotted into the goal, but no dice. This, too, is defended perfectly and we're inching towards the first shock of the 2022 FIFA World Cup!

Nov 22, 2022 - 17:18 (IST)

84' Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

Di Maria floats the ball into the Saudi Arabia box and it meets Lionel Messi's header but it is missing the pace and precision to beat the goalkeeper. Taken comfortably and the frustration for the 1986 champions continues

Doha: Lionel Messi begins his legacy-defining World Cup with a game against likely the weakest opponent the Argentina star will face in Qatar.

On a 36-match unbeaten run, Argentina opens the group stage Tuesday against Saudi Arabia — the second lowest-ranked team at the tournament.

It seems like an ideal chance for Messi to push his international goals tally toward a century — he currently has 91 — in what’s surely a forlorn attempt to catch the leading men’s mark of 117, owned by great rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

How Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni treats Messi for this game in particular, being staged in the 80,000-seat Lusail Iconic Stadium, might be instructive given the captain’s fitness has been managed heading into the World Cup.

Messi trained individually on Friday and Saturday because of what the Argentine football federation described as “muscle overload.” That raised doubts about whether Messi will play the full 90 minutes against Saudi Arabia, but he played them down when making a rare appearance at a news conference, saying Monday he was “very well physically, in good condition.”

“No issues whatsoever,” said Messi, who was pictured at practice with extra padding on the inside of his right ankle. “I heard there were rumors of having to miss part of training or be away from the team because of a blow, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary.”

The Saudis might have come through Asian qualifying relatively comfortably, but they tend to struggle on football’s highest stage, reaching the last 16 only once in their five appearances at the World Cup.

